"All should be able to live life”: Kyle Busch comes to Chase Elliott's defense after an unfortunate injury

Kyle Busch is no stranger to injury, having previously broken his tibia and fibula. He understands what it's like to miss a significant amount of time due to injury.

NASCAR drivers have a history of non-racing injuries that cause them to miss time in the race car.

When a driver is injured while participating in an activity that is not part of his contractual obligations, the question of what a team owner should do arises. Such was the case Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, following Chase Elliott's broken left leg in a Colorado snowboarding accident the day before.

On Sirius XM, Kyle Busch discussed the situation, including the significance of the injury:

“We all are human and all should be able to live life."

Kyle Busch suffered a compound fracture in his lower right leg and a broken left foot. He suffered it while competing for Joe Gibbs Racing in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona in 2015.

He missed the first 11 races of the NASCAR Cup season that year. That season, Busch reclaimed the series championship.

Drivers have been injured while engaging in personal activities over the years. NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson broke his left wrist when he fell off a golf cart during a celebrity tournament in December 2006.

Denny Hamlin tore the ACL in his right knee while playing basketball in September 2015. During the off-season, he had surgery. Hamlin tore his ACL in his left knee while playing pickup basketball in January 2010. He postponed surgery until after that season.

However, each driver goes through a recovery time of their own and is cleared to race only after being deemed fit. Kyle Busch has been in the same situation as Elliott and believes that Elliot will be in recovery for at least a month.

“I do believe Chase is gonna be out for at least a month. No question,” Busch said.

Kyle Busch contacted Chase Elliott after suffering a leg injury while snowboarding.

It was announced last week that Chase Elliott would miss this weekend's Cup Series race after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado earlier in the week. The American had surgery on Friday, and it's unclear how many races he'll miss this season, but he will be out for several weeks.

NASCAR driver and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has already contacted Chase Elliott about his accident. He stated:

“I reached out to him last night and this morning to kind of just talk to him a little bit about my experience in it, and would be happy to help and talk to him and help him through all the things that I did that helped my speedy recovery."

