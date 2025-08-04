"All that adversity works itself out": HMS star William Byron reflects on his ‘resilient’ team’s redemption after tough results 

William Byron headlined the recently concluded Iowa Corn 350 race at Iowa Speedway. The Hendrick Motorsports star stretched his fuel to the finish line in an impressive gamble to secure his second win of the year on Sunday, August 3.

Ad

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Byron reflected on how the Chevy team came close to winning, but due to unfortunate events in the final moments of the race, the Charlotte native missed out on a few wins. He said:

"You know, after a couple of really tough results, I mean, look at Indy, right? Running out of fuel, you know, on the last lap, running third, and then come here and bring a super fast car, it leads most of the averages in practice, and then qualify second. So that to me shows a really strong, resilient team. And, you know, as long as we keep bringing speed, all that adversity kind of works itself out, because we weren't doing anything blatantly wrong. It just, things weren't working out in our favor."

Ad

Trending

Although William Byron has locked himself in the playoffs, the HMS star believes accumulating wins would gather the right amount of momentum for the No. 24 team to have a chance at a maiden Cup Series title. He added:

"Winning was such at the forefront of my mind. I knew if we could win races again, you know, obviously, you know, people go a long time without winning, but for us, it felt like a long time. You know, we'd been in so many positions to win and hadn't gotten it done yet. So, winning was on the top of my mind, and I knew if we did that, we'd accumulate points."

Ad

The No. 24 Chevrolet driver, Byron, started his eighth season with HMS by defending his Daytona 500 victory. While the 27-year-old showed consistency and was among the frontrunners on the NASCAR Cup Series field, Byron was lacking momentum to convert his solid runs into wins. On top of that, a recent string of DNFs made him slip from the overall points table as the season inches closer to the playoff rounds.

Nevertheless, William Byron was confident about his speed and showed high optimism as NASCAR prepares for the post-season after three races.

Ad

"I can't think of a race we've been slow: William Byron gives a candid reply on the No. 24 team's performance

In the post-race media availability at Iowa Speedway, the HMS driver William Byron was asked about the team's preparation for the playoffs. He described the team's current form by stating:

"I can't think of a race we've been slow. So I think it's just the results haven't come together, and it was starting to wear on us a little bit I think and starting to just create some kind of what's going to happen next. But this is going to kind of put the pendulum the other way give us some momentum and hopefully this momentum carries us for a long time." [12:50 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Edging out Chase Briscoe in the final moments of the race on fuel mileage at Iowa, William Byron will now head to Watkins Glen. While his last outing resulted in a DNF, he has already won a race on this road course back in 2023.

The 90-lap race will take place on Sunday, August 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sashwat Deo Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.



Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.



Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.



When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.