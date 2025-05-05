"All cars are the same": Joey Logano defends racing product at Texas Motor Speedway following his win

Joey Logano has opened up on the state of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway after his win on Sunday. He won his first race of the season at the racetrack, which underwent a repave and a reconfiguration in 2017, since which, it hasn't been able to produce the level of racing it once did.

After Sunday's race, the Team Penske driver was asked whether NASCAR should look at the racetrack, which reportedly has "a lot of bumps," where it's difficult to pass and has some PJ1 resin. He said that while it's undoubtedly hard to pass at Texas, that's true on any racetrack in the Next Gen era.

"All the cars are the same. I mean, how do you pass a car that’s going the same speed as you? That’s why everybody is willing to do something different to position us all up in the front to get clean air. There were a lot of two-tire calls today and those type of things, but there was room to race.

There were moments where the top lane in one and two was the dominant lane. You could go to the bottom and try that for a few laps. You can go back and forth and try different things," Joey Logano said. [2:20]

The #22 driver said that the second half of the race in Texas became "pretty racy" and the majority of the races over the weekend were filled with a few "big moments." Thus, he deemed the weekend to be a good one for the racetrack.

Joey Logano opens up on his team's tire strategy at Texas

During the post-race press conference, a journalist asked Joey Logano whether seeing the "complete inversion" of the starting grid from the qualifying results surprised him. He replied that some "good cars" started the race from the back, and there were moments where some of them lost track position for some reason.

Logano further touched on his tire strategy, recalling how the #22 team always put four tires on each stop, adding:

"We never even swung the bat at two tires because of the stall that we had with the #35 in front of us, we just felt like putting two tires on was asking for a crash on pit road because we would be leaving when he is coming in. We just kept putting four on it and trying to methodically pick off a couple here and there." [4:10]

Logano said the team never chose "the haymaker" pit strategy. Instead, they kept it basic and put their faith in the speed of their racecar. He said that while they weren't sure whether they were fast enough to make it to the lead, as it took "so long" to get there, everything eventually worked well.

