“All that was great until today”: Kyle Larson sad after weather conditions affected HMS driver’s Double 

Kyle Larson's Double Day in Indianapolis and Charlotte ended up on a frustrating note for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. First, it was the weather in Indy that affected the start of the 500. Then, it played a spoilsport in Charlotte too, and eventually put an end to the race in the 600.

Because of this, Larson was left in a frustrating spot, having cars and skill to win in both events, but luck played a factor on both occasions.

This left the #5 driver pretty sad, something reflected in his post-Charlotte comments to Bob Pockrass.

"I'm very very thankful for the experience. Obviously everything about the two weeks, all that was great until today. So just sad. Yeah, just sad. Everything that could've went wrong today, went wrong. Hopefully get to do it again in the future, hopefully weather is better next time," Larson said.

Having said that, Kyle Larson would already be thinking of next year and giving the Double another shot. After all, the deal is for two years, and Larson already has eyes on 2025.

Kyle Larson wants to be back in the Indy 500 next year, and his Indy teammate wants him back too

Speaking after an underwhelming Indy 500 result, Kyle Larson claimed he would "definitely love to be back" in 2025.

"Feel like I learned a lot. Made a couple of mistakes early there with the restart -- not sure what I did there. Feel like I did a really good job after that and was able to learn a lot," he described as per ESPN.

Having started from the fifth spot, most of Larson's work came undone after he locked up entering the pit road, leading to a speeding penalty that left him outside the top 20.

"It killed our opportunity. Could have executed better," Larson said of his mistake.

Kyle Larson left Indianapolis wanting to do better and left Charlotte frustrated and sad. Nonetheless, his Double attempt this year has shown that he is one of the most talented drivers currently. He managed to qualify fifth in his first-ever Indy 500. He ran with the leaders pretty comfortably initially in the race and showed that he could've been a contender, until the pit road mistake.

All of these could be the major reasons why Larson running in the Indy 500 again next year makes sense. His McLaren teammate Pato O'Ward, who cruelly lost the race after a last-lap pass by Josef Newgarden, claimed "it would be fantastic" to have Larson back next year.

O'Ward added that Larson did a "phenomenal job" and the Hendrick driver impressed him every time he saw him in the traffic.