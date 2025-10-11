“All I cared about is him and being next to him”: When Dale Jr. opened up about his feelings for Dale Earnhardt Sr.

NASCAR's official X account shared a clip of former Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. talking about his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., in an interview. The clip is from 1995, a year before Earnhardt Jr. made his debut. In the clip, he expressed his fascination with his father's career in stock car racing.Dale Sr. made his Cup Series debut in 1975 and drove the #8 Dodge for Negre Racing in one race. He then switched multiple teams before landing a seat with Osterlund Racing in 1979 and finished his maiden season with the team in seventh place. He then won his first Cup Series championship in 1980 with the same team.Following that, Dale Earnhardt Sr. earned his seat under Richard Childress Racing in 1984 and drove the #3 Chevy. By then, Dale Sr. was winning multiple races and had secured his second title in 1986 with RCR. He then went on a winning streak and secured seven championships in his career, matching 'The King' Richard Petty's record.During the 1995 season, 'The Intimidator' finished the season as the runner-up. He secured five wins, 19 top tens, 23 top tens, and three pole positions. Reflecting on his father's legacy, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated:&quot;Yeah, I kind of catch myself every once in a while getting into an obsession mode with him. I don't know, just thinking about him so much that he's all I think about, and all I care about is being next to him. If he wasn’t racing tomorrow, you would hope that he'd still be involved with what I was doing and try to help me out as much as he could, making sure I was making the right decisions.&quot;Following that, Dale Jr. made his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with his father's team, Dale Earnhardt, Inc., in 1996. He drove the #31 Chevy in his initial years and then transitioned to the #3 Chevy in 1998. Following the switch and driving the same number as his father, Dale Jr. won two back-to-back Xfinity Series championships.Dale Jr. got candid about his 'fear' of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy being 'forgotten'Earlier this year, in February 2025, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s son, Dale Jr., talked about the 'fear' of his father's legacy getting forgotten. During the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr. and ARCA Menards Series driver Cleetus McFarland reminisced about Dale Sr.'s remarkable history in NASCAR.The late Cup Series champion had unparalleled success in the Cup Series. He secured seven championship titles, 76 wins, 281 top fives, 428 top tens, and 23 pole positions in 676 starts. Dale Sr. won the Daytona 500 as a driver in 1998 and as an owner in 2001. Additionally, he triumphed in the Coca-Cola 600 thrice, in 1986, 1992, and 1993.Reflecting on Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy, Dale Jr. stated:&quot;I love it. My fear is that he'll one day just be forgotten with time. My worry would be that he would just, he would just disappear into the distance right as we get further and further removed from his career.&quot;&quot;I just hope he's never forgotten because he left such an impact on the sport. So that kind of thing is the same power that is the reminder to me, like that he's he resonated with people,&quot; he added.Unlike stock car racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., his son Dale Jr. never won the Cup Series championship title in his career. However, Junior won NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award 15 times from 2003 to 2017.