All you need to know about the 2025 NASCAR In-Season Challenge

NASCAR drivers are set to compete in the inaugural in-season challenge, which is scheduled to begin shortly. The challenge, exclusively available to Cup Series drivers, features a massive prize pool of $1 million for the winner. Let’s take a closer look at how the challenge works.

Ad

The in-season challenge will begin at Atlanta Motor Speedway, coinciding with the start of NASCAR’s broadcast coverage on TNT Sports. The top 32 drivers in points after the Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway will qualify to compete for the $1 million prize through five tournament-style elimination races, raising the intensity among competitors.

Before reaching Atlanta, three seeding races are scheduled at Michigan (June 8), NASCAR’s international race in Mexico City (June 15), and Pocono Raceway (June 22). The results of these races will determine the bracket placements for the 32-driver field, adding another layer of drama to the challenge.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

If two drivers were to earn identical results in the three seeding races, their positions in the overall points standings after Pocono Raceway will be used as a tiebreaker. All three seeding races will be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video which is marking its debut year as a NASCAR Cup Series broadcaster.

The tournament-style format will begin with 32 drivers in the first round before narrowing down to 16, followed by 8, then 4. Finally, the last two remaining drivers will go head-to-head for the $1 million prize in the championship round at the historic Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

The Cup Series will return for superspeedway racing at Nashville on Sunday, June 1. Catch the 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 live at 7 PM Eastern time, exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

Who will feature in TNT Sports' broadcast of the inaugural edition of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge?

Two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will lend his voice to the highly anticipated In-Season Challenge, set to begin at the end of June. Joining him in the booth as an analyst is former crew chief Steve Letarte, while veteran sports broadcaster Adam Alexander will take on play-by-play duties for TNT Sports’ coverage.

Ad

On pit road, fans can expect live updates from three familiar and trusted names within the NASCAR community—Marty Snider, Danielle Trotta, and Alan Cavanna—who will deliver real-time insights and stories throughout the challenge.

Expand Tweet

The broadcast will also include a new studio show titled NASCAR Nation, hosted by the experienced Shannon Spake. She will be joined by 2010 Daytona 500 champion Jamie McMurray and part-time Truck Series driver Parker Kligerman, who will serve as analysts. Together, they will offer deep dives, expert perspectives, and behind-the-scenes exploration of the races during the inaugural In-season challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.