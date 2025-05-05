All you need to know about Ryan Blaney’s role in Michael McDowell’s Texas DNF

Ryan Blaney missed a chance to win the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. However, while it seems unlikely to the naked eye, the Penske driver also had a role to play in veteran driver Michael McDowell's late race DNF. Let us unwind the events that led to McDowell's exit from the race.

With 10 laps to go in Texas, a fierce battle unfolded between Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, and reigning champion Joey Logano. McDowell initially led the trio, but with just four laps remaining, Logano surged ahead. Blaney quickly followed, taking the same racing line. As McDowell attempted to defend, he lost control and slammed into the SAFER barrier, ending his race dramatically.

McDowell's crash in the closing laps at Texas Motor Speedway was triggered by dirty air off Ryan Blaney’s #12 Ford. As Blaney overtook him, the turbulent air disrupted the aerodynamics of McDowell’s #71 Chevrolet, leading to a sudden loss of downforce. Following the race, the Spire driver shared his thoughts on the incident, via NASCAR:

“Joey got a run there; I tried to block it. I went as far as I think you can probably go. And then when Blaney slid up in front of me, it just took the air off of it and I lost the back of it,” McDowell said.

Despite the result, McDowell commended his team for providing him with 'an opportunity to win.'

“Still had the fight in me. I guess I should have conceded at that point, but I’m just proud of everyone at Spire Motorsports. I know that’s not the day we wanted, but we had an opportunity to win the race.”

Ryan Blaney eventually secured a P3 finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. His Penske teammate Joey Logano secured his first victory of the 2025 Cup Series campaign, and Trackhouse's Ross Chastain took P2, completing the podium.

As things stand, Blaney remains winless this season with 4 top-five finishes. He is P7 on the leaderboard between Toyota drivers Christopher Bell (P6) and Bubba Wallace(P8).

Ryan Blaney calls out his “dumb decisions” after losing out to reigning champion Joey Logano

When the race restarted on lap 258, Ryan Blaney opted to line up behind Kyle Larson and take the outside lane. That decision allowed Michael McDowell to surge ahead and claim the lead. After finishing P3, Blaney openly expressed his frustration, admitting that he chose the wrong line at a critical moment and it cost him a shot at the win.

“I don't know. The one time I didn't pick the outside, the 71 got the lead, and then I couldn't get it back. Just driver making dumb decisions and not doing his job. I appreciate the team. The #12 car was a fast car today. I just can't do anything right currently. Hopefully it will work itself out.” Blany told FOX Sports.

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race, the Advent Health 400, is scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 PM Eastern at Kansas Motor Speedway. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM.

