"All the off-track stuff is for the attorneys": Denny Hamlin makes feelings known on legal fight with NASCAR while chasing the 2025 title

NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin recently spoke about entering the 2025 season amid an ongoing legal battle between his team, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR. The team, co-owned by Hamlin and retired NBA legend Michael Jordan, filed a lawsuit against the sport last October.

The driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota sat down for an interview with NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass. The racing insider asked the Chesterfield, Virginia native how the pending lawsuit affects his preparation, both as a driver and an owner, heading into the 2025 campaign.

While there will be a lot going on off the racetrack, Hamlin doesn't expect the lawsuit to hinder the on-track performance of himself or his team. The 54-time Cup Series winner believes success on the racetrack is dependent upon how fast your racecars are, how good your pit crew is, and other in-race aspects. He added:

"I don't see it being a factor at all. If you talk to those in our 23XI race shop, it's business as usual. We're digging ahead and trying to win a championship over there and I'm trying to win a championship as a driver. Really, all the off-track stuff is for the attorneys and they're handling it." (0:22 onwards)

Last October, 23XI Racing and fellow Cup Series team Front Row Motorsports filed a lawsuit against NASCAR and its CEO Jim France after failing to agree to a charter renewal. The teams accused the sport of monopolistic practices and for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, according to the suit. Since they didn't renew charter agreements for this upcoming season, the teams filed an injunction to obtain preliminary charters as the lawsuit unfolds. While originally denied, both 23XI and Front Row were granted the charters.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Tyler Reddick managed to qualify for last year's Championship 4 race at Phoenix in the #45 23XI Racing Toyota. He won at Homestead-Miami Speedway to guarantee his spot in the title race but ended up finishing fourth among the championship contenders at Phoenix. Hamlin, meanwhile, finished eighth in the points standings after three wins in 2024.

Denny Hamlin seeking fourth Daytona 500 win this Sunday

While still chasing that elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship, Denny Hamlin has an opportunity to put himself in elite company this Sunday. Should he win the Daytona 500, Hamlin will become just the third driver to become a four-time winner of NASCAR's most prestigious event.

Hamlin would tie Cale Yarborough for the second-most Daytona 500s of all-time with four. Richard Petty holds the record for the most with seven wins in "The Great American Race."

Hamlin has three Daytona 500 victories spread across five seasons, winning the race in 2016, 2019, and 2020. His 2019 and 2020 victories were significant as he became just the fourth driver in history to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years.

