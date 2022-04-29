"All skill" - Jimmie Johnson looks back at his amazing save at Dover Motor Speedway 16 years ago

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR’s history. Johnson has 83 wins and a record-tying seven Cup Series titles in a 19-year illustrious career.

NASCAR recently shared a throwback clip of Johnson from the Neighborhood Excellence 400 qualifying race. The race was held at Dover International Speedway in 2006.

In the video, Johnson’s No. 18 spun out coming off of Turn 4 somehow miraculously kept it off the wall. So far, it has counted as the best save ever in NASCAR’s history.

Reacting to it, Johnson wrote:

“All skill”

Coming to Johnson’s performance at Dover, the California-native is known as the master of “The Monster Mile” track. Since his first start in 2002, he’s been the one to beat on the one-mile-long concrete oval.

The 46-year-old holds the NASCAR Cup Series record for the most wins at Dover Motor Speedway with 11 victories.

These wins include the 2002 Sweep, 2005 Playoffs, 2009 Sweep, 2010 Sweep, 2012 Spring, 2013 playoffs, Spring of 2014, 2015 and 2017. Along with that, Johnson is the all-time Dover leader in laps led with 3,110.

Jimmie Johnson to run full-time in 2022 Indianapolis 500

Jimmie Johnson made his debut in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021, where he raced part-time on the street and road course with the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

This year, Johnson is all set to gear up for his first full-time season in IndyCar, where he will run road courses as well as ovals.

The legendary driver will drive the No. 48 Carvana Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 2022 Indy 500 will be held on Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which drives more like a road course than an oval.

In an interaction with Andrew Chernoff of WLKY, Johnson spoke about the upcoming Indy 500 and went on to say:

"This is bigger than the season for any and every driver and any and every team. There shouldn't be any excuses come Memorial Day. I feel like we'll have a great shot with our Carvana Honda."

Johnson is one of five drivers that Chip Ganassi Racing plans to have enter this year's Indy 500.

Their entrants include car No. 1 of Tony Kanaan, car No. 8 of Marcus Ericsson, car No. 9 of Scott Dixon, car No. 10 Alex Palou, and car No. 48 - Jimmie Johnson.

Edited by Adam Dickson