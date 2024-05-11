"All stakeholders need to improve our behaviors" - Brad Keselowski speaks for NASCAR's future amid stalled charter talks

RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski recently talked about the stalled charter negotiations between NASCAR and the Cup Series teams.

The current charter agreement is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. The 2012 Cup Series Champion Keselowski believes that the new media rights deal for the next seven years, starting from 2025, is a great opportunity for the health of the sport. All four stakeholders of the sport have to collectively work together so that NASCAR becomes a successful industry.

In an interview with Frontstretch, the 40-year-old Keselowski talked how the charter agreement and seven-year media rights deal plays a vital role in the growth of the sport. He said:

"We're in a little bit of a holding pattern. I think the industry is trying to decide what the conversation is and I'm not sure the industry itself even knows what the conversation is. The four different stakeholders with the tracks and NASCAR, the teams, and the OEMs (manufacturers). We're all kind of fighting for a little piece of the pie," (4;29)

"We have to collectively and it's not one stakeholder it's all the stakeholders need to improve our behaviors," Keselowski added. (5:28)

The RFK Racing driver believes that it is an important moment presented to the sport where the community has to seize the opportunity and not squabble over pieces of pie. Thus, this is an essential part of the future of NASCAR in becoming a successful industry.

"The charter agreement is the best lever to do that and so as an industry we have to decide whether it's consciously or not consciously whether we're going to make the most of that moment or whether we're going to you know all squabble over the piece of the pie," said Keselowski. (5:45)

"It's a real fluid situation" - Brad Keselowski on charter talks

With the ongoing charter agreement between the NASCAR and the Cup Series teams, Brad Keselowski shared his views on whether the team owners can keep unity amid the negotiations.

The RFK Racing co-owner thinks it's not a transparent process when it comes to such agreements, and not just from the side of NASCAR but from the side of the teams as well. But more importantly even more from the side of NASCAR.

In that interview with Bob Pockrass, Brad said:

"I think it’s kind of a story that will make a lot more sense when it’s done and you could armchair quarterback it, right? There’s a lot of things going on right now, it’s a real fluid situation," (0:07)

"So you don't always know what cards everyone is playing," Keselowski added. (0:32)

