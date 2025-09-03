  • NASCAR
  "All of a sudden, I lived by myself": Richard Petty shares the pain of loneliness after losing his wife, Lynda

"All of a sudden, I lived by myself": Richard Petty shares the pain of loneliness after losing his wife, Lynda

By John Breeden
Published Sep 03, 2025 18:24 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty

NASCAR icon Richard Petty recently opened up about the loneliness he felt in the wake of his wife Lynda's passing in 2014. Despite it being one of the most difficult periods of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's life, he was proud of the way he pushed through the tragedy.

The 200-time Cup Series winner spoke to motorsports insider Jeff Gluck in a recent article via The Athletic. Gluck asked the 88-year-old about a stage in his life that was challenging, but ended up being pleased about the way he overcame it. One of the hardest things Petty said he had to live through was the tragic death of his grandson, Adam, who perished in a practice crash at New Hampshire in 2000.

But at one point, Richard Petty said his wife, Lynda, went down with cancer, and unfortunately lost her battle with the disease in 2014. Prior to her death, she and Richard Petty were living together in their home. Now, Petty had to face the sad reality that she was no longer there. The co-owner of Legacy Motor Club spoke about the massive void left in his life after his wife's passing, saying:

"For four or five years, she kept getting worse and worse, and then died. Just me and her lived in that big old house. All of a sudden, I lived by myself, and so I had to change my way of thinking, my way of doing stuff. That’s probably the biggest disappointment in my whole life. Even though I lost my mother, my daddy and my brother, (the marriage) was something I lived with 55 years. So it was really hard to swallow."
Despite the tragedy, Richard Petty continued to be the owner of Richard Petty Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series that year. In July 2014, Aric Almirola picked up his first career Cup victory at Daytona behind the wheel of the #43 RPM Ford. Petty continued to own the team and joined forces with Jimmie Johnson to form Legacy Motor Club ahead of the 2023 season.

Richard Petty's team reacted to Darlington performance: "A great night"

Both of Legacy Motor Club's full-time cars, co-owned by seven-time champions Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, posted top-five finishes in Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Erik Jones came home third in the #43 Toyota while John Hunter Nemechek registered a fourth-place finish in the #42 machine.

LMC's social media team posted to X following the strong performance by the team. With a play on words regarding the team's name, they expressed their excitement in the way both drivers peformed on Sunday night (August 31). Here's what they wrote:

"A great night for the CLUB!"

Despite the great night, neither Erik Jones nor John Hunter Nemechek were able to make the 2025 NASCAR playoffs. After Darlington, Jones sits 22nd in the points standings while Nemechek is in 24th.

Edited by Luke Koshi
