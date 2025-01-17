“Almost broke my coccyx”: Danica Patrick demonstrates her intense upper-body workout routine with fans on IG

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently shared a look at her tough workout routine on social media.

Patrick is the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race, which she won at the Indy Japan 300. She shifted to stock cars in the early 2010s and set the record for the most top-10 finishes by a woman. Her best NASCAR finish was sixth at Atlanta in 2014.

After retiring from racing in 2018, the 42-year-old frequently posts about her fitness, business, and travel on Instagram, with over 960 thousand followers. She was seen doing pullups with a weighted belt in one of her latest Instagram stories.

Trending

"Almost broke my coccyx on that belt clip," Patrick wrote.

Patrick's Instagram story (January 16). Source: @danicapatrick on Instagram

Patrick's five favorite workouts are burpees for cardio, pushups for strength, wall walks for flexibility, man makers for full-body movement, and running. She has also authored a health and fitness book, Pretty Intense, in 2017 that offers a program for workouts on her website. The 90-day plan includes a paleo-inspired eating plan with mental exercises.

Danica Patrick started racing in the Cup Series in 2012 and moved to full-time with Stewart-Haas Racing the following year. She earned seven top-10 finishes and one pole position in the series in about 190 starts.

She worked as a sports analyst, covering the US Grand Prix for Sky Sports last year, and also owns a vineyard, Somnium in Napa Valley.

"That’s the thing I’ll do if I’m bored or not energetic" -Danica Patrick on walking for 'low-intensity' workouts

Danica Patrick's exercise routine is a combination of weightlifting, cardio, yoga, and CrossFit. The Wisconsin native shared tips for easier workouts during an interview in 2018.

The tips included planning, breaking big tasks into smaller sets, and building confidence with challenging exercises. On low-energy days, she suggested taking a walk or doing something simple.

"I definitely have some days where I’m a little less energetic...If you are in one of those days and you’re just tired, or it’s cloudy out, or maybe you’re exhausted from traveling or from work or family or kids, just go for a walk," Patrick said (via USA Today).

"Honestly, I do that a lot. And I’ll go for an hour or an hour and a half, and I’ll take the dogs, and it’s great exercise from a low-intensity perspective. But you’re getting moving, and I think that’s the thing I’ll do if I’m bored or not energetic," she added.

Danica Patrick further pointed out that eating healthy helps with energy and motivation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback