NFL's Alvin Kamara hints at interest in owning NASCAR team

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has dropped a hint about wanting to own a NASCAR team, which has many wondering if he will be the next celebrity to dip their toes in the racing water.

If true, Alvin Kamara would join NBA legend Michael Jordan and musical artist Pitbull, who own 23XI Racing and Trackhorse Racing, respectively.

I’ve also discovered that I could have my own racing team... Stay tuned @NASCAR 😂 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) February 15, 2021

Also Read: Michael Jordan "hooked on NASCAR"

While it's impossible to know how serious Alvin Kamara is about owning a NASCAR team, it does present a lot of interesting possibilities. Alvin Kamara's use of the word team could mean he wants to delve into a lower series and work up from there.

Of course, Alvin Kamara could just join Pitbull and Jordan at the Cup level, but that would cost a lot of money. NASCAR Cup Series cars cost more than $4 million and you can already see where owning a team would break the bank. That's why Kamara might have better luck starting off in another series.

If Alvin Kamara were to start a Camping World Truck Series team, for instance, he would save millions and learn a lot. This could allow him to eventually move up to the Xfinity Series and even to the Cup Series once he gets a few solid years behind him.

Why does Alvin Kamara want to own a NASCAR team?

Advertisement

There is no way to know the valididity of this. What we do know, however, is that a lot of celebrities are getting into the fun of owning NASCAR teams, and it could create a new boom period for the sport.

Jordan and Denny Hamlin teamed up with Bubba Wallalce to create 23XI Racing, creating a wave of headlines for the group. Pitbull then got in on the action in January, creating Trackhorse Racing and fielding Daniel Saurez as his driver. Former NBA star Brad Daugherty is also a co-owner of JTG-Daugherty Racing.

Now it seems that Alvin Kamara may want in on the action.