"Always been a huge struggle": Chase Briscoe names his Achilles Heel playoff track after Darlington win

Chase Briscoe has shed light on his game plan and mindset in the next two races of the Round of 16. On Sunday night (August 31), Briscoe won his second Southern 500 in a row as he secured his place in the next round of playoffs.

But with Gateway and Bristol still to come in the next two weeks, Kevin Harvick was curious about Briscoe's mindset heading into them.

The JGR driver claimed he's entering the next two races with an aim to gather as many playoff points as he can. He expressed his happiness in securing his round of 12 berth but also admitted that even without a win, he had it covered.

"The biggest thing I think these next two weeks is just trying to keep doing what we've been doing and try to win stages, obviously try to win the race. But yeah, I would say if there's any track that kind of worries me, I mean, obviously Talladega. But in the round of 12 I would say it's Loudon. It's just been a place that I've always felt very lost at. And just always been a huge struggle for me and trucks, Xfinity, everything. So that would be the one I would say I'm probably definitely going to put more effort into now that we're locked in already," Chase Briscoe described. [7:40]

Briscoe revealed he has already told his crew chief to start working on New Hampshire well in advance because he needs the work there. Briscoe claimed he'll make sure to put 'a little more emphasis' on his preparations for New Hampshire.

Chase Briscoe explains why he excels at Darlington

During his conversation with Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe also opened up on why he believes he excels at Darlington. Briscoe's second Southern 500 win in as many seasons was the first time a driver had achieved that feat in 20 years. It's also worth mentioning that he led over 300 laps in the race.

Briscoe claimed that Darlington is a racetrack which fits his driving style and is very similar to what he grew up racing on.

"Non-wing sprint car racing where the thing's got 900 horsepower, weighs 1,300 pounds. I grew up non-wing racing, so there is no downforce. You're just sliding all over the place and your grip level is so low all the time and you're constantly searching the racetrack for different grip. And you never do the same thing twice at Darlington," Chase Briscoe described. [9:20]

The JGR driver mentioned that when he raced for the first time at Darlington in the Xfinity Series, he fell in love with it.

In fact, Chase Briscoe said that throughout his NASCAR career so far, Darlington has been his best track. He emphasized the connection to non-wing sprint cars and his success on the iconic racetrack.

