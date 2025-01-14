“Always thankful for you”: Todd Gilliland pens ‘2nd wedding anniversary’ note for wife Marissa in a recent IG post 

NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland took to his Instagram earlier today to share his anniversary wishes for his wife, Marissa Gilliland. The couple are celebrating their second anniversary this year in the Bahamas at The Other Side Hotel in Eleuthera, which is also where the Todd and Marissa got married.

The #38 driver shared a selfie of the two of them at the beach to his social media, adding the caption:

"2nd wedding anniversary Always thankful for you and so happy we get to live our busy lives together so much @marissagilliland_"

Marissa Gilliland also took to her instagram to share her anniversary wishes for her husband, posting a picture of the two from their wedding, and adding the caption:

"Happy 2 years honey, so special spending our anniversary where we got married. Love you so much"

Gilliland and his wife got engaged in December 2021, a few months before the 24-year-old made his Cup Series debut for Front Row Motorsports in the 2022 season, driving their #38 car. During Gilliland's first year racing full-time in the Cup Series, he scored a single Top 5 finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course along with two Top 10 finishes.

Gilliland has also driven the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for FRM, driving the #38 truck. He has scored a win, ten Top 5s, and sixteen Top 10s in 2021 with the team, which helped him finish 7th in the drivers' standings.

Todd Gilliland finished the 2024 season 22nd in the standings', after scoring four Top 10 finishes at the Talladega Superspeedway, Sonoma Raceway, the Chicago Street Race and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In 2025, Todd Gilliland will move from his spot in the #38 team to drive the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for FRM. He will replace the outgoing Michael McDowell, who will be moving to Spire Motorsports.

Todd Gilliland shares an edit to close out the year

The Front Row Motorsports driver shared an edited video earlier this month to share his excitement for the coming year, as well as to look back on some moments from 2024. Gilliland posted the video to his Instagram that featured the driver's moments on track in his final year in the #38 car.

Gilliand shared the video to his social media, adding the caption:

"Ready to close out this year and hit the ground running in 2025!"

In 2025, Todd Gilliland will be joined by Noah Gragson, who has been Gilliland's teammate during 2019 Truck Series season where both drivers raced for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Taking Gilliland's place on the #38 team will be driver Zane Smith, who won the 2022 Truck Series Championship with Front Row Motorsports.

