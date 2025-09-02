AM Racing brings in Late Model royalty as Harrison Burton’s teammate for NASCAR debut at WWT

Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton will have a teammate for Saturday night’s (September 6) Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. His team, AM Racing, has tabbed Late Model standout, Kole Raz, to drive its No. 76 entry in the final race of the 2025 Xfinity Series regular season.

Earlier this season, Raz competed in seven ARCA Menards Series races with AM Racing. His attempts were highlighted by a pair of sixth-place finishes at Daytona International Speedway, marking his premier series debut, and Phoenix, the second race of the season.

Raz will be backed by Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers in his one-off alongside former Cup Series driver Harrison Burton. Elated at the opportunity, the 22-year-old speedster said in a statement,

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with AM Racing at World Wide Technology Raceway. This team has believed in me since my first ARCA start with them last November, and to now take the next step together means a lot.”

“Having Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers continue their support as we make this move up the ladder is special and I’m excited to represent them on this bigger stage now and in the future,” he added.

AM Racing will field the No. 76 machine in additional races this season. For now, all eyes are on World Wide Technology Raceway. Scheduled for Sunday, September 6, the 160-lap race will be televised on CW. Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Harrison Burton opens up about his relationship with Wood Brothers Racing following Cup Series exit

Harrison Burton parted ways with Wood Brothers Racing after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Following his exit, Burton dropped to the Xfinity Series. Today, the Huntersville, North Carolina, native sits 11th in the driver standings with 628 points to his name.

However, Burton has not severed ties with Wood Brothers Racing. Speaking of his relationship with the organization, Burton said in a statement,

“That's something that I think is one of my biggest strengths. I was so lucky to have a great relationship with everyone at the Wood Brothers that there was no bad feeling. They truly care about me.”

“I mean they still send me stuff — it's their 75th season — or Leonard Wood built me [a radio-controlled] car, as well. I just have a great relationship with that group, so it made it a way less bitter taste in my mouth,” he added.

Harrison Burton’s stint at Wood Brothers Racing ended on a high note. He brought the team its 100th victory at Daytona International Speedway, which also happens to be his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

