Amanda Wallace explains why she wasn't trackside for Bubba Wallace's race at WWT Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series star Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda missed the race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The soon-to-be-mother shared the reason on her Instagram story.

With 15 races done so far, Wallace currently stands in 13th position in the driver's championship with 371 points, 163 points behind the leader Denny Hamlin. He had a mixed start this season and has managed five Top 10s and 3 Top 5 finishes so far. The 23XI Racing driver is pushing hard to make it to the Playoffs this year.

While his racing season is facing turmoil, Wallace and his wife Amanda shared a piece of joyful news on social media. The couple are expecting their first baby soon. Amanda Wallace, a former Bank of America employee who is now an influencer on Instagram, shared a gender reveal video in collaboration with her husband on May 26.

Although she has been a permanent fixture at Cup Series races over the years, Mrs. Wallace chose to miss the recent race weekend at WWT Raceway. She said in her Instagram story:

"Asher spam today bc why not! Watching from home bc I was at a bachelorette party over the weekend (starry-eyed emoji)"

Amanda Wallace's story on her Instagram page

While she missed being a part of the event at the WWT Raceway, Amanda watched the race with their pet dog Asher, who is an Australian Shepherd and poodle mix.

A brief look at Bubba Wallace's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Bubba Wallace began his 2024 season on a mixed note. He managed to finish in the Top 5 in two of the first five races (Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway), amassing a total of 76 points.

However, the #23 racer was unable to maintain the momentum from Las Vegas Motor Speedway up until the race at Martinsville Speedway. The 23XI Racing driver scored 51 and 40 points at Martinsville and Texas Motor Speedway respectively, his best for the 2024 season. Other highlights were the races at Daytona, Atlanta, Richmond, Darlington, and Charlotte, where Wallace scored 39, 35, 36, 33, and 39 points, respectively.

With the season nearing the halfway point, Wallace currently has scored 371 points, with five Top 10s and three Top 5 finishes, along with two DNFs. The Alabama-based driver is one of the top contenders for the Playoffs. However, with unpredictable drivers such as Chase Elliott, it will have to be a hard-earned place this season.

To his credit, Wallace can count on his experience of running over 260 races in eight Cup Series seasons and he is the only African-American driver to compete in all NASCAR national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck) full-time.