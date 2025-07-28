Amanda Wallace makes feelings known on husband's milestone triumph, flaunts the Brickyard 400 ring

Amanda Wallace is surely a proud partner after her husband's triumph in the Brickyard 400 race this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bubba Wallace won the race, surviving a late-rain delay, a charging Kyle Larson behind, and managing his fuel during the race as well. It was truly a hard-earned victory for the 23XI Racing team driver as he created history over the weekend.With this win, Wallace also confirmed his spot in the NASCAR playoffs, giving another reason for his partner, Amanda Wallace, and his family to celebrate his victory. The win marked Wallace's third NASCAR Cup Series race victory and his first in one of NASCAR's four crown jewel races. The 31-year-old driver also ended his 100-race winless streak with the performance in Indianapolis.Amanda Wallace took to her Instagram account to celebrate her husband's win, posting multiple stories and flaunting the Brickyard 400 victory ring awarded to her husband.&quot;Best driver today!!!!!!! Lfgggg&quot; Amanda wrote on one of her Instagram stories.Amanda Wallace's Instagram story via InstagramWallace flaunting the Brickyard 400 ring on her Instagram Story via InstagramThis win not just confirms Wallace's spot in the playoffs but also provides the 23XI Racing team with a major boost in the season and will increase their morale amid the disappointments they continue to face in their legal battle against NASCAR. Wallace celebrated his win with his wife and son, Becks, after getting out of the car.Amanda Wallace joins in on her husband's celebrations after the Brickyard 400 winBubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda Wallace, were left ecstatic after Bubba's unbelievable win at the Brickyard 400 race. The driver dealt with multiple challenges throughout the race, conquering all of them to finally end his 100-race winless streak during the weekend.The couple spent some wholesome moments after the victory at the track, giving some emotional and happy visuals that people are admiring. Amanda Wallace was seen trackside, along with her husband, kissing the track after the race with their son, Becks, alongside.Bubba Wallace shared the beautiful clicks via an Instagram post on his account.&quot;This means everything.&quot; Bubba Wallace captioned his Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBubba Wallace tried to soak in what he had achieved after the race and expressed himself after the race via the post-race media.&quot;This one’s really cool. Coming off Turn 4, I knew I was going to get there unless we ran out of gas. I was surprised I wasn’t crying like a little baby.” Bubba Wallace said via AP News.After this win, Wallace is qualified for the playoffs and is now ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 550 points so far with four top-five finishes.