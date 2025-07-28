  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Amanda Wallace makes feelings known on husband's milestone triumph, flaunts the Brickyard 400 ring

Amanda Wallace makes feelings known on husband's milestone triumph, flaunts the Brickyard 400 ring

By Hiten Dutta
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:14 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Amanda Wallace is surely a proud partner after her husband's triumph in the Brickyard 400 race this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bubba Wallace won the race, surviving a late-rain delay, a charging Kyle Larson behind, and managing his fuel during the race as well. It was truly a hard-earned victory for the 23XI Racing team driver as he created history over the weekend.

Ad

With this win, Wallace also confirmed his spot in the NASCAR playoffs, giving another reason for his partner, Amanda Wallace, and his family to celebrate his victory. The win marked Wallace's third NASCAR Cup Series race victory and his first in one of NASCAR's four crown jewel races. The 31-year-old driver also ended his 100-race winless streak with the performance in Indianapolis.

Amanda Wallace took to her Instagram account to celebrate her husband's win, posting multiple stories and flaunting the Brickyard 400 victory ring awarded to her husband.

Ad
Trending
"Best driver today!!!!!!! Lfgggg" Amanda wrote on one of her Instagram stories.
Amanda Wallace&#039;s Instagram story via Instagram
Amanda Wallace's Instagram story via Instagram
Wallace flaunting the Brickyard 400 ring on her Instagram Story via Instagram
Wallace flaunting the Brickyard 400 ring on her Instagram Story via Instagram

This win not just confirms Wallace's spot in the playoffs but also provides the 23XI Racing team with a major boost in the season and will increase their morale amid the disappointments they continue to face in their legal battle against NASCAR. Wallace celebrated his win with his wife and son, Becks, after getting out of the car.

Ad

Amanda Wallace joins in on her husband's celebrations after the Brickyard 400 win

Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda Wallace, were left ecstatic after Bubba's unbelievable win at the Brickyard 400 race. The driver dealt with multiple challenges throughout the race, conquering all of them to finally end his 100-race winless streak during the weekend.

The couple spent some wholesome moments after the victory at the track, giving some emotional and happy visuals that people are admiring. Amanda Wallace was seen trackside, along with her husband, kissing the track after the race with their son, Becks, alongside.

Ad

Bubba Wallace shared the beautiful clicks via an Instagram post on his account.

"This means everything." Bubba Wallace captioned his Instagram post
Ad

Bubba Wallace tried to soak in what he had achieved after the race and expressed himself after the race via the post-race media.

"This one’s really cool. Coming off Turn 4, I knew I was going to get there unless we ran out of gas. I was surprised I wasn’t crying like a little baby.” Bubba Wallace said via AP News.

After this win, Wallace is qualified for the playoffs and is now ranked 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, scoring 550 points so far with four top-five finishes.

About the author
Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications