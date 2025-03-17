Amanda Wallace reacts to husband Bubba Wallace's cheeky caption in post featuring $250M-worth Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace recently uploaded a picture on Instagram with Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman. Wallace's wife Amanda commented on the post.

The $250 million Hollywood star (as per Celebrity Net Worth) served as the Grand Marshall for the fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season; the Pennzoil 400 powered by Jiffy Lube held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event was televised on Fox Sports 1 with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bubba Wallace got his fan-boy moment with Morgan Freeman ahead of the 267-lap race. Referring to the actor’s role in the 2003 movie “Bruce Almighty”, Wallace wrote:

“Apparently God is a 23 fan.”

“😂😂😂😂,” Amanda commented on Wallace’s post.

Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Bubba Wallace/Instagram)

Wallace gifted Freeman a U.S. Air Force hat, as an addition to the black #23 hat the latter was wearing already. Besides Wallace, Freeman clicked a photo with Team Penske driver Austin Cindric, which the team posted on X.

“The man. The myth. The legend,” the caption read.

Wallace finished the race in P28, picking 23 points on the way. He sits 11th in the drivers' standings with 125 points. So far, the Alabama native has logged just one top-10 performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace has been winless for years and is currently vying for his first win of the season. Winning a point-paying race will corkscrew him in the playoffs alongside fellow Toyota driver and Joe Gibbs Racing ace Christopher Bell.

“She’s a runner, she’s a track star!” Bubba Wallace’s new teammate reacts to his Las Vegas shenanigans

Bubba Wallace was seen lapping Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race. But there was a twist.

Wallace didn’t use his No. 23 Toyota Camry for the purpose but chose to run along the bottom groove of the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

The driver of the No. 45, Tyler Reddick, was visibly confused. As an onlooker, he had no idea why Bubba Wallace had resorted to running. He shouted to his teammate:

“Dude, what the f*** is going on? Are you feeling okay?”

Riley Herbst was also a witness to Wallace’s act. This year, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native graduated from the Xfinity Series and joined 23XI Racing as the organization’s third and youngest full-time driver.

Herbst exclaimed:

“She’s a runner, she’s a track star!”

The drivers will next be in action at the Straight Talk Wireless at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race has been scheduled for Sunday, March 22. Fans can watch it live on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

