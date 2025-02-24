"Amazing points day for us": Amanda Wallace celebrates husband Bubba Wallace's top 10 finish at the Ambetter Heath 400

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace, recently took to Instagram to congratulate her husband on his latest achievement. The Cup Series driver secured his second top-10 finish in the 2025 season at the Ambetter Health 400 held on Sunday, February 23.

Bubba and Amanda Wallace (before Carter) share a long, deep history. The couple met in high school and then reconnected during their college. Mr. and Mrs. Wallace dated for six years before marrying in December 2022. Nearly two years after their wedding, they welcomed their first son, Becks Hayden, on September 29, 2024.

Amanda Wallace shared a post by 23XI Racing praising Bubba Wallace for securing ninth place in the 260-lap race. The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified 14th for the race with a best time of 31.204 seconds and a top speed of 177.67 mph. He was 0.296 seconds behind the leader, Ryan Blaney.

Bubba Wallace showcased his skills and finished Stage 1 in fourth place, one spot behind 2025 Daytona winner William Byron. He moved up two more spots and ended Stage 2 in second place behind Kyle Larson. But later in the final stage, he fell to ninth place behind Ross Chastain.

Reflecting upon the success of her husband, Amanda Wallace wrote:

"Such a fun race to watch! Amazing points day for us!"

Amanda Wallace congratulated her husband on securing a top-ten finish (Source: @amandaawallace via Instagram)

Wallace's team's co-owner, Denny Hamlin, finished sixth on the grid, and his teammate, Christopher Bell, won the title. The 23XI Racing team is preparing for the next race at COTA (Circuit of America) scheduled for March 2, 2025.

WATCH: Bubba Wallace signs a strange autograph before the Atlanta Cup Series race

2025 Daytona Duel One winner and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently took to Instagram to share a clip of his strange autograph. A fan asked the Cup Series driver to sign his forehead during the pre-race event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Wallace debuted in the NASCAR top-tier racing series in 2017 with seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty's team, 'Richard Petty Motorsports.' He stayed with the team for four years before moving to 23XI Racing in 2021. Wallace secured his first series win with his new team and is in his fifth season with 23XI Racing.

In the clip, Bubba Wallace was interacting with his fans before the race, and suddenly a fan asked him to sign his forehead. The crowd cheered the man and Wallace gave the fan an autograph on his forehead. The 23XI Racing driver captioned the video:

"He asked me to sign his forehead 🤣"

Wallace also wrote a lighthearted caption:

"Not my strangest autograph ✍🏽"

Here's the clip:

Bubba Wallace had a new paint scheme for his #23 Toyota Camry XSE for the Ambetter Health 400 race inspired by his sponsor Columbia Activewear's 1986 Bugaboo jacket.

