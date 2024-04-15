"America loves that"; "Beautiful sight" - NASCAR fans react to Denny Hamlin's spin while trying to overtake Chase Elliott at the Texas Cup race

The NASCAR fanbase took vicious jibes at Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin after he spun out during the closing moments of the 276-lap run at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The Florida native kicked off his ninth Cup Series weekend after being the 11th fastest during Saturday's qualifying run, bagging the best lap time of 28.499 seconds and shy of 0.133 seconds against the polesitter Kyle Larson. Regardless, Hamlin swiftly rose through the ranks paving his way into contention as he rallied through the pack placing himself in P3 at the end of Stage 1.

However, the end of the second stage saw the JGR driver stoop to P12 before he claimed the lead on Lap 260, followed by the race winner Chase Elliott in P2.

Just six laps later into the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race, the #9 Chevrolet driver and Denny Hamlin were almost glued together in P1 and P2, respectively. While exiting turn 4, the former lost control of his #11 Toyota Camry and slammed his ride into the outside wall.

The incident was surely disappointing for Hamlin as the Texas Motor Speedway crash slashed his track position from P2 to P30; his season's worst finish so far. However, the fanbase seemingly savored the 53x Cup Series winner spinning out on the track as Denny Hamlin's misaligned move quickly gained traction.

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed that the American audience is fond of the wrecks, commenting:

"America loves that"

Expand Tweet

One fan laid bare his thoughts on Hamlin's crash as they wrote:

"What a beautiful site😂😂😂😂 love that douche 11 wrecked👌"

Expand Tweet

Another fan rejoiced about the JGR driver's mishap, commenting:

"Hell yeah 💯😎😂"

One fan threw a jibe at Denny Hamlin's jumpstart at Richmond Raceway, writing:

"Good🙌, at least he can't jump the next restart....or will he?!🤬😖🙄🙄"

Though Elliott's role in the crash isn't evident, still one fan thanked him for the turn 4 incident, adding:

"Nice job chase elliot"

One fan expressed his intrigue on the upcoming podcasts, especially after the incident, commenting:

"I wonder how this podcast is gonna go."

Denny Hamlin reflects on his missed triumph after the late-race incident destroyed the odds

The 43-year-old driver recently emerged from a controversial win at the Richmond Raceway after a late-race pitstop and the subsequent overtime jumpstart contributed to Hamlin's second victory of the 2024 season. He eyed to churn a promising result in his next race at the Martinsville Speedway, but to no avail as he finished P11.

Nevertheless, the 276-lap run on the 1.5-mile oval witnessed Denny Hamlin back in action, fighting for contention against the likes of Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Daniel Suarez.

Yet, a miscalculated move near turn 4 with just ten laps to go robbed him of the highly anticipated runner-up position, if not the win. After ending his Sunday on a heartbreaking note, the #11 Toyota driver reflected on his dismal outing, saying (via NASCAR):

“Just got loose in Turn 3. t’s something that I had been fighting all day. When you have to push it most...on a green-white-checkered...I knew that the likely scenario was that I wasn’t going to make it out of the corner with how much speed that I was carrying. Trying to go for the win...got loose and spun out.”

Poll : Who is to blame for the Turn 4 incident? Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott 0 votes View Discussion