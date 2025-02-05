American Country singer set to perform at the 2025 NASCAR All-Star race weekend

The NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, scheduled for May 17-18, is set to deliver high-speed action and entertainment. Adding to the excitement, country music star Jake Owen will perform during the event at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 17.

Owen, a country music favorite, will take the stage for the infield concert presented by Raymer Oil. The performance, titled "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," will follow the All-Star Heat Races and is free for all Saturday and Sunday ticket holders. Fans will have the opportunity to move from the grandstands to the infield to enjoy the live music. The news was announced by NASCAR’s silly season expert, Jayski, via X, through a tweet captioned,

“Jake Owen to perform NASCAR All-Star race weekend concert”

With 10 No. 1 singles and over 2.5 billion U.S. on-demand streams, Owen has built a reputation of being one of the top artists in country music. His signature songs include “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” and “The One That Got Away. Talking about his upcoming performance, Owen had this to say, (via Queen City News)

“I am excited to be part of the NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Owen said. “Some of my favorite shows have been when we get to hang out with race fans; we’re gonna bring our party to the North Carolina foothills in May!”

The race weekend will feature two main events, the NASCAR All-Star Open at 6:00 PM ET and the NASCAR All-Star Race at 8:00 PM ET. The 2025 race marks the 41st All-Star Race in NASCAR history.

Previous hosts of the event include Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

A Recap of NASCAR’s 2024 All-Star Race Weekend

The 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race took place on May 19, 2024, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The exhibition race, covering 200 laps, was the second non-championship event of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The race featured race winners from the previous season, former All-Star race winners, and past NASCAR Cup champions. Additional spots were awarded to the top two finishers from the All-Star Open and the winner of the All-Star fan vote. Due to inclement weather conditions, qualifying heat races were canceled, and the lineup was set based on the morning qualifying session.

During practice, Ty Gibbs posted the fastest lap, while Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski won the poles for Heat Races 1 and 2, respectively, through the Pit Crew Challenge. However, torrential rains forced NASCAR to set the final race lineup based on qualifying times. The All-Star Open saw Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace earning their spots in the main event, with Noah Gragson winning his place through the fan vote.

Joey Logano took the pole position and ultimately won the race, holding off Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher. Kyle Larson, the defending All-Star winner, finished fourth, with Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five.

