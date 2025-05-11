Amid Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's F1 experience, Kenny Wallace examines whether entertainment is taking over racing

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has questioned the balance between entertainment and actual racing. Wallace said he understands the die-hard fans who still care most about the racing itself but wondered if that's changing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy attended their first F1 event earlier this month at the Miami Grand Prix. The couple shared their experience of when they visited the beach club built just for the weekend, with pools and cabanas, on the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast. The beach club is part of Red Bull’s exclusive "Paddock Club," where guests enjoy amazing race views, pit access and gourmet food.

During the latest episode of 'Coffee with Kenny,' Wallace mentioned Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast and said:

"They said the entertainment, the vibe. It was like a big concert." (02:10).

Wallace believes the overall vibe at events like F1 is pulling in a lot of attention and posed a deeper question about fan priorities.

"The new kids on the block, the new generation coming up. Are we worried about the game or are we going for the party and there's a game? Are we worried about the race?... Are we worried about the Indianapolis 500 or are we going to the snake pit inside the racetrack? That is the conversation today," Kenny Wallace added (04:14).

Wallace pointed out how fans have started to care more about fun than the sport itself. He gave another example from a local racetrack about when they switched from selling Budweiser to Coors Light, some fans stopped showing up. Wallace further said the phenomenon was always there but has started to "take over" in recent years.

"The racing is better"- Kenny Wallace prefers NASCAR over F1

In a previous podcast episode on May 6, Kenny Wallace defended NASCAR after fans compared the top open-wheel and stock car racing series. The 61-year-old disagreed with those who said the F1 race in Miami was a better experience than NASCAR events.

The Miami GP caught the attention of many NASCAR fans and they also praised it for the TV experience with fewer ads. However, Wallace mentioned NASCAR’s rising TV ratings and stronger attance at recent events and shared his thoughts.

"If you're going to tell me that Formula 1 racing is better than NASCAR racing. Well, that's false... You’re going to go to a Formula 1 race because you enjoy the experience. You’re going to go to a NASCAR race 'cause it’s a great experience too, but the racing is better. NASCAR racing is better," Kenny Wallace said. (06:35)

Expand Tweet

Harvick stressed he was not attacking F1 and that he is a fan of all sports.

"I am not going to pit two racing series against each other," Wallace added. (06:14)

Wallace retired from NASCAR in the mid-2010s after over 25 years in the sport. He now participates in dirt racing.

