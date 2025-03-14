Amy Earnhardt drops a one-word reaction to $9M-worth former NASCAR driver’s verdict on her intimate Dale Jr. revelation

In an episode of the Bless Your Hardt show, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy revealed how her husband can be both shy and mischievous. Kenny Wallace addressed the same during the latest episode of ‘Herm & Schrader’ and Amy had a one-word reaction to his comments.

At times, Dale Earnhardt Jr. walks up to Amy in the kitchen and sizes her up. But when Amy proceeds to return the favor, the former turns “beet-red”. Speaking of the same, the $9 million NASCAR veteran (according to Celebrity Net Worth) told co-host Ken Schrader,

“Amy Earnhardt says to her husband on the Bless Your Hardt show, Dale Jr. sometimes he'll be shy, sometimes he's not. Like he will come up behind me while I'm in the kitchen and he starts feeling me all up... and everybody's like, 'Woah, what?' And all of a sudden she says, 'But if I go to feel him up he turns beet red and don't want nothing to do with it’”.

Wallace shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following caption:

“THIS is Sooo funny @AmyEarnhardt & @DaleJr 😂😂😂”

Amy responded to it and wrote,

“Schwing!”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and one of the biggest ambassadors of the sport. He owns JR Motorsports, CARS Tour, and an original content company called Dirty Mo Media. Safe to say, getting a sneak peek at the Hall of Famer’s playful side was quite amusing for fans as well as Kenny Wallace.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired back in 2017, but he never gave up racing. The 50-year-old has been running at least one race per season in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports.

This year, Dale Jr. will be busy with his new job with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime’s broadcast teams. As such, he will not run any NASCAR-sanctioned race throughout the season. However, he will wheel his iconic No. 8 Budweiser Chevy in select late-model races.

Amy Earnhardt recalls her first date with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy Riemann met Dale Earnhardt back in 2009 when the then-Hendrick Motorsports driver hired Amy’s interior design firm to design his home in Kannapolis, North Carolina. They clicked right away and soon fell in love.

But the first date wasn’t as romantic as Amy had wanted it to be. She just wanted to sit with Dale Jr. and have a nice time. However, Dale Jr. had other plans.

He wanted to leave even before the main course arrived. Amy recalled the incident during another episode of the Bless Your Hardt show and said,

“He ate half of my food and got up and was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to go, because I’m done.’ So I’d rather him sit next to me so I can hold his hand, at least have some intimacy. Mexican food restaurant, close to the house, in an old church they converted.”

The couple got married in 2017. So, it’s safe to assume that Amy did sign up for that second date. Today, Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have two daughters together, Nicole and Isla. The family of four currently resides in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina.

