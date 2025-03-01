Amy Earnhardt drops two-word reaction as Dale Jr. reunites with Steve Letarte for Amazon Prime

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. teamed up with his former crew chief, Steve Letarte for an Amazon Prime shoot as part of their Cup Series broadcasting role for the season.

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Dale Jr. signed a multi-year contract with the steaming platform last year and will provide live race commentary for five Cup races. Letarte, who was Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief from 2011 to 2014, will also join Prime’s NASCAR coverage, along with announcer Adam Alexander.

After Dale Jr. shared a post on Instagram with Letarte, shooting a segment for Amazon and his wife Amy Earnhardt responded with two words.

"Dream team," Amy wrote.

Source: Screenshot @dalejr on Instagram

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the NBC Sports broadcast booth after retiring from full-time racing in 2018. The JR Motorsports owner also worked with Letarte, who moved into broadcasting in 2015 after leaving his role as a crew chief, at NBC.

"Had a lot of fun today working with my old friend @steveletarte for our friends at @amazonprime," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

The TNT and Amazon Prime deals are part of NASCAR’s new media plan, which runs from 2025 to 2031. TNT will air five races in the summer, while Amazon Prime will stream five races right after FOX’s coverage ends.

Dale Jr. shares 2025 CARS Tour season opener details

Dale Jr. stepped away from full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2017 season. He collected 26 wins over 19 years. The 15-time NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award winner now competes part-time in the Xfinity Series for his team, JR Motorsports (JRM). Earnhardt Jr. also races the Late Model Stock Car and finished 10th at Florence Motor Speedway last year. He reunited with Budweiser to bring back the No. 8 car later in 2024 at the same track.

Earnhardt Jr., who owns the series along with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, plans to compete in a few races this year. The 50-year-old shared his plans to race at Cordele Motor Speedway on April 12 and Florence Motor Speedway in August 2025.

The 2025 CARS Tour season starts on March 1 at New River All-American Speedway with 19 full-time drivers.

"Live on @FloRacing starting at 3:45 pm ET from New River All-American Speedway," Dale Jr. wrote on X.

Connor Hall joined the JRM Late Model Stock program in the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro this year after a runner-up finish last year. Hall made starts with the team last year and also raced at Florence earlier this month. The 27-year-old won the NASCAR Weekly Series championships the past two years.

