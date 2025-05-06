Amy Earnhardt drops two-word reaction to Diana Ross Met Gala fashion

Amy Earnhardt reacted to Diana Ross' 18-foot dress at the 2025 Met Gala as she made a striking comeback to the event after over two decades. She was dressed in a pristine white gown highlighted with beads and crystals.

The gown also had embroidered names of Diana Ross' children and grandchildren, carrying entire generations with her on the grand stage. Her return to the event was long anticipated, and it delivered just right as she took the spotlight away.

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr's wife Amy Earnhardt also reacted to Ross's return to the Gala after 22 years.

"Ok Diana!" Amy wrote on her Instagram story.

Amy Earnhardt reacts to Diana Ross' Met Gala return (@mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram)

Amy Earnhardt stays active on social media where she regularly posts pictures of her family with two daughters and Dale Jr, the former NASCAR driver who is the co-owner of JR Motorsports, competing in the Xfinity Series.

The couple has been together since around 2010, and got married on New Year's Eve in 2016. They had their first daughter, Isla, two years after their marriage. Another three years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Nicole.

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr discuss difficult moments with their daughters

With two daughters growing up in their house, Amy and Dale Earnhardt have faced quite a few difficult moments. During one of the recent episodes of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, the couple was asked about some of the "oh sh*t" moments they shared with their children as they were growing up.

Responding to this, Amy Earnhardt mentioned that while there are quite a few of those moments with two little kids growing up in their house, one of the major issues erupted as they would sometimes defecate, which created difficult conditions.

"There was a lot of oh sh*t moments," Amy said. "But, I mean honestly, mostly when the oh sh*t was happening. Like those explosive- 'I need all hands on deck, somebody come assist me ASAP,' that was the most like traumatic oh sh*t moments."

Dale Jr. also explained the changes in children's bowel movements as they grow up.

"The little span of when their their guts are changing from eating up, you know, feeding inside of you to being out in the real world and eating whatever you feed them the poop changes a bunch," Dale Jr explained.

It is certainly not an easy task to take care of two little children at the same time, but Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have managed to do it successfully.

