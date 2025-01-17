Amy Earnhardt expresses feelings about what her husband Dale Jr. would do as she shares a 'genius' M&M's dispensing mechanism

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a cool M&M dispenser. But that dispenser wasn’t originally meant for candies.

It was a fridge with a built-in ice-making feature. However, when pressed, the fridge gave out M&M's instead of ice. It seems like Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves M&M's and so, Amy thought, this customized fridge-turned-dispenser is something that her husband would love to have.

She posted the video that showcased the refrigerator and wrote,

“This feels like something Dale would do.”

(Source: Amy Earnhardt/Instagram)

Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. met for the first time when Amy, then an interior designer, took up the job of transforming Dale Jr’s home in Kannapolis, North Carolina. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in 2017, the same year Dale Jr. retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the biggest ambassadors of NASCAR. He was inducted into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021. The man will turn 51 this year, but that hasn’t stopped him from racing.

Since his retirement, Dale Jr. has been wheeling the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy in at least one race every season. However, Dale Jr. will not race any NASCAR-sanctioned race this year due to his upcoming duties as a sportscaster with TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.

The annual season-opening event, i.e., the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, is scheduled for Sunday, February 12. Fans can watch it live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflects on how he and his wife Amy entered 2025 as a couple

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is fond of his bottle of suds. Therefore, when the entire city was rejoicing moments before the clock struck 12 on January 1, Dale Jr. went up to his fridge and got a few beers for himself. He texted his friends, played some music, and recorded the fireworks all over the sky.

But Amy wasn’t there by his side. The 42-year-old native of Texas was snuggled comfortably inside the blanket for the past 45 minutes and Dale Jr. had not even noticed. Therefore, it was just Dale Jr, a few bottles of icy-cold beer, and an array of fireworks.

“I was having a good time,” said Dale Jr. “I don't know how other people are, but the mood I was in at 11:59 PM and the mood I was in at 12:30 AM is so weird. If you're like, man, I'm gonna go to the bar and drink...Ima have some fun with my friends, you just go till you go. But on New Year's Eve...you're riding a high. When the fireworks are over, you're like now what?”

There is indeed a lot on Dale Jr.’s plate this year. For starters, he will pilot the iconic No. 8 Budweiser in select late-model races, so there’s that. Furthermore, Justin Allgaier who drives the No. 7 entry under the banner of JR Motorsports (an Xfinity Series team Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owns) will spearhead the team’s first-ever Daytona 500 attempt in just a month.

