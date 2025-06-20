Amy Earnhardt gets candid about her wedding day regret

Dale Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt recently reflected on her wedding day and shared one regret about missing the opportunity to capture pictures in the bright sunlight from the day.

During the latest episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, Amy responded to a fan’s question about wedding-day advice. Amy revealed that she and Dale skipped first-look photos and pre-wedding portraits, and the wedding event took place in the evening, resulting in no daylight pictures.

"I regret not seeing him before the wedding. He didn't want to do that. I regret not getting more pictures and stuff like that before because we got married later in the evening and all of our pictures are dark. I regret not having that first look thing because we didn't do engagement photos or anything. We have no pictures otherwise," Amy Earnhardt said (1:11:55 onwards).

However, Amy underlined that the emotions of preserving their first encounter were incredible.

"But that's really the only reason. The surprise of seeing each other was fabulous," Amy added.

The couple first met when Dale Jr. hired Amy’s interior design firm in 2009. Following a proposal in Germany in June 2015, they married on 2016 New Year’s Eve at Richard Childress’s vineyard in Lexington.

Amy Earnhardt shared two pictures from their wedding day in December 2023 to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my absolute favorite. Love you more than I can ever say. 15 years together, 7 years of marriage & two kids. And it all started over a house... . Waffle House after the wedding didn’t hurt," Amy Earnhradt wrote on Instagram.

The couple now have two daughters, Isla Rose, born in 2018 and Nicole Loraine, who was born two years later.

"Best decision ever" - Dale Jr. on proposing to Amy Earnhardt

Earlier this week, Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt celebrated their 10th engagement anniversary. On June 17, 2015, the former NASCAR driver asked Amy to marry him. Dale Jr., who had just returned from Mexico City after covering the NASCAR debut Cup race there, shared a post on X to mark the occasion and called it the 'best decision ever.'

"Today I asked Amy to marry me back in 2015. Best decision ever," Dale Jr. wrote.

Since retiring from full-time NASCAR in 2017, the Xfinity Series team co-owner joined NBC as a color commentator in 2018 and also bought a stake in the zMAX CARS Tour series.

Dale Jr. signed a new seven-year contract with Amazon and TNT after his deal with NBC ended in 2023. He will continue to broadcast this weekend's Cup race, The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono (June 22), which will stream live on Prime Video. TNT Sports will take over broadcasting for the next five races.

