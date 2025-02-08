Amy Earnhardt gives shoutout to “baddy” husband Dale Jr. at 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame event

Amy Earnhardt, wife of former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., took to her social media to share her point-of-view of her husband's place on stage during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony which took place earlier this week. Dale Jr. was on stage surrounded by current Hall-of-Famers, including team owner Joe Gibbs, to celebrate the induction of the class of 2025.

On Saturday, February 8, Amy Earnhardt shared a photograph that she took from her seat in the audience, zooming in to her husband standing on stage, and adding a caption to show her love for her husband.

"My hubby is a baddy," she captioned her Instagram story.

Amy Earnhardt's instagram story featuring her husband Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the HOF Ceremony - Image via Instagram/@mrsamyearnhardt

The 2025 induction ceremony saw the addition of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards, 23-time race winner Ricky Rudd, and two-time championship winner Ralph Moody, who was awarded the honor posthumously due to his death in 2004.

Dale Jr. secured his spot in the Hall of Fame in 2021 with his successful run in NASCAR which comprised 26 wins, 149 top-fives, and 260 top-10s, along with 15 pole positions at the Cup Level. He also achieved two consecutive championship titles in the Xfinity Series in 1998 and 1999 and currently co-owns a four-time Xfinity championship-winning team, JR Motorsports. Jr. was also named "Most Popular Driver" 15 years in a row.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt have been married since New Year's Eve 2016, after having met in 2009, when Amy and her firm were hired to design the interior of the house of the former Hendrick Motorsports driver. They have two daughters together, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt announce completion of the first episode of their new podcast

At the end of January, Dale and Amy Earnhardt announced the release of a new podcast, titled “Bless Your ’Hardt”, under The Dirty Mo Media banner. The podcast will give listeners a look at the married life of the couple as they go through the ups and downs, the chaos, and the issues they face together as a couple.

Earlier today, Amy and Dale Jr. took to their social media to share a video they took after they had completed recording the first episode of their new venture and celebrating the moment by going to liquor stores in Mooresville, North Carolina to sign bottles of their vodka brand, High Rock.

Speaking about the new podcast, Amy Earnhardt said [via Dirty Mo Media]:

“We’re really excited to invite everyone into the crazy, beautiful, and sometimes messy world we live in! I’ve been interested in doing a podcast for a while now and have just been waiting for the right fit. ‘Bless Your ’Hardt’ is going to be a fun way to share stories and antics about what it’s like to juggle life, marriage and parenting life in the Earnhardt house. Looking forward to another project with Dale and hope our listeners enjoy!”

The first episode of "Bless Your 'Hardt" has already been released as an episode of the driver's podcast, "The Dale Jr. Download", and is available for listening.

