“Amy Earnhardt is a hit”: NASCAR veteran shares explosive insight about recent podcast episode with Dale Jr.’s wife

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace recently posted a podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt on his 88th episode of 'Kenny Conversation'. He called it a "hit" and thanked the people for its popularity.

Amy Earnhardt is a prominent figure in the world of NASCAR and is the wife of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Amy studied interior design and the couple met in 2009 when Dale Jr. hired her firm to renovate his home in North Carolina.

The professional relationship turned into a romantic one and they went public with their relationship in December of 2011. They got married in 2016 on New Year's Eve and have two daughters Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. Amy is known to give away insights into her family life and often shares them on podcasts like the one she hosts along with Dale on Dale Jr Download and this time on Kenny Conversation.

Kenny Wallace posted on X that the episode with the 42-year-old on his YouTube channel had already garnered 50k views and was a "hit".

"@AmyEarnhardt is a hit. Thank you everyone"

On the episode, Amy discussed with Kenny how she won the Universal Cheerleading Association National Championship as a high school cheerleader. When Kenny asked how tough it was to win the championship, she responded:

"How hard was that? It was hard. We had, we had had children competitions. The team had competed for years that our freshman year, we won second or third. And then my sophomore year, we won second...We had one team that did everything. So we were busy and we worked very hard and we wanted to win so bad. They had white satin jackets. Of course you get a big trophy, but all the girls got this jacket and it was like this thing you really wanted to have." [21:14 onwards]

The 42-year-old continued:

"And so we ended up, it was surreal, but like, it just kind of proves that if you really want something and you can have it as long as you really put in the work. And so we were proud of that. I'm still proud of that." (till 22:15)

The Texan is actively involved in philanthropic efforts alongside her husband. Together, they have established The Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund to support pediatric rehabilitation at Nationwide Children's Hospital. The fund aims to provide assistance to families that are dealing with pediatric injuries and disabilities.

“I have carried guilt for a long time”: Kenny Wallace apologizes to Amy Earnhardt for his ‘understandable’ move regarding Dale Jr.’s wedding

Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Amy after winning the Toyotacare 250 at Richmond International Raceway - Source: Imagn

On the same episode of the podcast, Kenny Wallace apologized to Amy for being unable to attend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy's wedding.

Wallace said:

"First of all, I want to apologize. I have carried guilt for a long time ever since you and Jr got married. You and Dale Jr sent me and Kim an invitation to come to your wedding and we couldn't make it because my wife has this incredible New Year's party, and oh my God, it tore me apart. but we didn't come to your wedding because we had all these invitations out. I want to apologize to you for not being there," Wallace said [0:47 onwards].

Amy was quite understanding of the situation and replied:

"You do not need to apologize for that, it's totally understandable. I love that you guys have such a big celebration on New Year's, maybe one day we'll join forces and celebrate that together."

The conversation highlighted the camaraderie within the NASCAR community, as well as the personal connections that extend beyond racing. Ever since he retired from racing, Kenny Wallace has become a regular on social media, whether it be hosting podcast episodes with guests like Amy Earnhardt, discussing all things NASCAR with his fans, or telling them stories from his time as a driver.

