Amy Earnhardt "pretty jealous" of Cleetus McFarland's swans as she reveals her dream animal to own

Amy Earnhardt, wife of retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently made it known that she's "jealous" of YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland's pet swans. The comments were made when the wife of the racing icon was asked what animal she'd love to have as a pet.

McFarland, who was a guest on "Dale Jr. Download," recently received pet swans as a birthday gift, something he mentioned in a video clip that he had wanted for a long time. The internet personality posted the video of the birthday reveal on Instagram and penned a caption that read:

On a recent episode of "Bless Your Hardt," a podcast co-hosted by Amy and Dale Jr., the couple was asked what their dream pet animal is. One of the animals that came to mind for Amy was swans as she recalled McFarland recently getting some. She said:

"Pretty jealous of the swans that Cleetus has."

Earnhardt Jr., a 26-time Cup Series winner, said they checked in on how McFarland was managing the swans.

"We asked Cleetus about the swans. He said it's going good," Earnhardt Jr. said.

McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, appeared on the two-time Daytona 500 champion's podcast not long after he made his ARCA Menards Series debut at the Daytona International Speedway. The Florida native started the event in 27th and finished 30th after crashing out of the event.

Amy and Dale Jr. have been married since New Year's Eve 2016. The couple has two daughters, Isla and Nicole. Under the Dirty Mo Media banner, Amy and Dale Jr. started "Bless Your Hardt" ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season. Amy has also made multiple appearances on "Dale Jr. Download" as a guest.

Amy Earnhardt and Dale Jr. recently dropped newest podcast episode

"Bless Your Hardt" has quickly become a fan-favorite podcast under the Dirty Mo Media brand. Just a few days ago, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, dropped the latest episode of their show.

One of the topics discussed was a humorous one about the difficulties of being the "Tooth Fairy" when their children lose their teeth. Dirty Mo Media posted a snippet of the conversation to Instagram, writing:

"*hey kids, earmuffs on!* Being the Tooth Fairy does not sound fun, AT ALL. 🦷🧚‍♀️ A new episode of Bless Your 'Hardt is out now!"

On the racing side of things, Earnhardt Jr.'s team, Jr. Motorsports, is on a two-race winning streak with Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The driver of the #7 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet has won the last two races at Las Vegas and Homestead, respectively. He is currently the Xfinity points leader.

