Amy Earnhardt reveals casting choices for a romcom on her and husband Dale Earnhardt Jr.

During last week’s episode of Ask Amy Live, a fan asked what Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. would name their rom-com if they were to have one. In the latest episode of the show, Amy revealed who she wants to play her part as well as her husband’s.

Ask Amy Live aired its first episode earlier this year. The show is presented by Dirty Mo Media, an original media powerhouse owned by the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Amy hails from Texas. So whoever plays her has to speak what one would call the Southern accent with a twist. Pinpointing the same, Amy said (7:20 onwards),

“Oh, I don't know...I don't think like that. I mean, who would play us as actors? For me, maybe Reese Witherspoon; she's like, southern.”

Indeed, a good choice, the crew conceded. However, the next question in line was: Who would play Dale Jr.?

“Bradley Cooper,” Amy said. “He’s gotta be funny. He's got to have some real humor cuz Dale's witty.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the greatest ambassadors of NASCAR. He is the son of the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., who, to this day, is tied for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships won by a single driver alongside Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

Dale Jr. joined TNT and Amazon Prime for their coverage of 10 Cup Series races in 2025. Besides that, he will also work alongside Bleacher Report for its new content series, which is expected to feature across B/R’s social and digital platforms.

“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement last year (via Racing America). “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and to be a part of their team. I’m looking forward to joining their team and also getting the chance to work with Bleacher Report creating content that our fans will enjoy.”

Side by side, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also pilot his iconic red Budweiser No. 8 scheme in select late-model races throughout the season. However, he will not run any NASCAR-sanctioned race under the banner of JR Motorsports, which he co-owns alongside sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick.

Amy reveals her secret tradition: Ft. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s beard clippers

Just recently, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy appeared in an episode of “Bless Your Hardt” on Dirty Mo Media. As it continued, Amy revealed something that she has been doing for years: using her husband’s beard clippers.

At first, Amy was a bit hesitant to say it out loud. So Dale Jr. walked up to her, and she proceeded to whisper it into his ears. In an instant, the NASCAR vet cracked into an uncontrollable fit of laughter.

Amy was smiling too. Finally, she mustered up the courage and said,

“I use Dale’s beard clippers to shave my bikini line and I’ve been doing it for years. I have it in good merit that it’s pretty common for women to do this.”

“How am I supposed to feel about this guys? I don’t know what I’m supposed to think!” an amused Dale Jr. replied.

Dale Jr. and Amy are one of the most loved couples in NASCAR today. And when hilarious secrets like these surface, it only makes the fans adore these lovebirds even more.

