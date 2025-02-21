Amy Earnhardt reveals grooming “Friday present” for husband Dale Jr. in a recent IG update 

Amy Earnhardt recently shared a hilarious video on Instagram where she bought a "Friday Present" for her husband. She went to the famous Michaels arts and crafts store for the gift.

Amy Earnhardt is the wife of retired NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., but she is also an accomplished individual in her own right. The couple's relationship began when Earnhardt hired Amy (then known as Reimann), an interior designer at the time, to renovate his residence in Mooresville, North Carolina. The professional engagement evolved into a personal connection, which they intentionally kept under wraps for many years.

Their relationship was publicly confirmed in December 2011 at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony. They married in 2016 and are now parents to two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Earnhardt. Beyond her role as a wife and mother, Amy Earnhardt is a vocal advocate for healthy living and wellness. She frequently leverages social media platforms to share fitness routines and healthy recipes, encouraging her followers to prioritize their personal well-being.

On Instagram, the former interior designer posted a picture of a mustache comb. At Micheals, the arts and crafts store, Amy Earnhardt said that this was a present for the former NASCAR driver. Hilariously, the comb was put in a cardboard cutout of a man's face and had the 1982 song "Eminence Front" by The Who in the story. While tagging @michaelsstores, she posted with the caption:

"Looks Like Dales getting a Friday present."

Screenshot via Instagram - @mrsamyearnhardt

Michaels Stores, Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. It’s the largest retailer of arts and crafts in North America with the United States and Canada alone having 1300 locations. Michael J Dupey founded the company in Dallas (1973) and led it to become the leading provider of crafting supplies, home decor and custom framing services. The company is expanding itself into an e-commerce supplier with its MakerPlace being an online marketplace for handmade goods.

Amy Earnhardt shared her feelings on Kendrick Lamar’s half-time Super Bowl show

Amy Earnhardt recently shared her thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show during a YouTube livestream. She expressed her enjoyment of the performance, highlighting Serena Williams' appearance and Lamar's fashion choices, particularly his flared jeans.

"Loved it. So for me, Dale has been listening to that on repeat to be honest. I don't really truly remember the song and it's neither here or there. I thought the performance was great, I loved watching Serena get out there and dance and she looks really good too by the way and I loved Kendrick's jeans. Dale made a comment about the boot cut jeans cuz he used to rock those," she said (12:43 onwards)

Amy Earnhardt noted that her husband had been listening to Lamar's music "on repeat" and humorously commented on Dale Jr.'s past fashion choices, referencing his own history of wearing bootcut jeans.

