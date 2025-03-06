Amy Earnhardt reveals why she's sitting across from husband Dale Earnhardt Jr. in IG story asking followers their opinion on partner seating

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently took to social media to share why she prefers sitting across from her husband whenever they dine out. She also encouraged fans to weigh in on the debate, asking whether they prefer sitting next to their partners or across from them at a table.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's journey together began in 2011 when they started dating. Their relationship grew stronger over the years, leading to their engagement in July 2015. They tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Since then, the couple has expanded their family, welcoming their first daughter, Isla Rose, in April 2018, and their second daughter, Nicole, in October 2020.

In a recent post on her Instagram, where Amy Earnhardt boasts a little over 300K followers, Dale Jr.'s wife shared a picture of the two-time Xfinity Series champion and shared that the reason she sat across from her husband is because she was making space for Alex Timms, who is the producer for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s infamous content company, Dirty Mo Media. Amy then further asked her fans what their preference is regarding the same. She captioned the story:

Ad

Trending

"Sitting across each other for you @tampatimms."

via @mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram

Dale Earnhardt Jr. launched his Xfinity Series career in 1996 and went on to win consecutive championships in 1998 and 1999. While he accumulated 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two series, he never secured a Cup Series title, a feat that his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., achieved seven times.

Ad

Now, Dale Jr. is the proud owner of the championship-winning NXS team, JR Motorsports, which he co-owns with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller. The pair continuously worked towards keeping the Earnhardt legacy alive in the annals of NASCAR.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife recalls their first eye contact and spotter TJ Majors' unexpected role in their romance

Amy Earnhardt recently opened up about the first time she and Dale Earnhardt Jr. met, crediting veteran NASCAR spotter TJ Majors for playing a key role in their introduction. Speaking on The Kenny Wallace Show, hosted by NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace, Amy shared details of their first encounter, reflecting on the journey that led them to where they are today.

Ad

"Honestly, the first meeting and I wasn't looking. I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I'm talking about something, I don't remember what it was. And he turned over and then we made eye contact. And I was like, 'Whoa, what was that?' I almost got a little truly choked up[...] Six or eight months later, we had gone to each dinner with Kelley and we were all going to go down to Whiskey River," said Amy

Ad

"And that night is when at one point TJ Majors pulls me over, so I'm just dancing to my own thing. TJ Majors walks me over to Dale's little booth and says, 'Hey, come sit by my friend. It was, 'Hey, my friend wants to hang out with you,' which is super weird. But who knows, that's the way they operated back then," she added

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch recently made his Cup Series debut at COTA. However, his race came to an early end after an unfortunate on-track incident with Trackhouse Racing's #99 driver, Daniel Suárez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback