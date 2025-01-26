Amy Earnhardt's four-word message dismisses baby speculations sparked by her keen interest in one thing

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, recently dismissed speculation about her being pregnant. The rumors surfaced after Amy promoted a book focused on pregnancy and motherhood. Taking to social media, Amy clarified the misunderstanding, confirming the doubts for her fans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's love story began when they first started dating in 2011. The bond between the pair strengthened with their engagement in July 2015, culminating in a New Year’s Eve wedding in 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The couple has since grown their family, welcoming their first daughter, Isla Rose, in April 2018, followed by their second daughter, Nicole, in October 2020.

On January 25, the former Xfinity champion's wife shared her excitement for reading her friend Mel Braun's new book, ' Magic Mama - An Energetic and Mindful Approach to Pregnancy and Motherhood'. Sharing a story on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 300k followers, Dale Jr.'s wife wrote:

Trending

"Thank you for the book Mel! can't wait to dive into this!"

via @mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram

After a fan responded to this story asking whether this was an announcement for their third addition to the family, Amy Earnhardt instantly denied those claims and wrote:

"Not in the slightest" she wrote.

via @mrsamyearnhardt on Instagram

Dale Earnhardt Jr. began his Xfinity Series career in 1996, securing back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. Despite earning 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two series, he never captured a Cup Series title, a stark contrast to his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., a seven-time Cup Series champion and NASCAR legend.

Following his retirement, Dale Jr. now co-owns Xfinity team JR Motorsports with her sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, and he also co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour with former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, who recently announced his return to racing in the CARS Tour West

“I almost got truly choked”: Amy Earnhardt recalls her first eye contact with Dale Jr., unveils spotter TJ Major’s pivotal role in their love story

In a recent episode of The Kenny Wallace Show, Amy Earnhardt shared the story of her first meeting with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The moment offered fans an intimate glimpse into their relationship and its beginnings. Furthermore, Dale Jr.'s wife also reflected on the role of Veteran spotter TJ Majors in establishing the grounds for their relationship.

"Honestly, the first meeting, and I wasn't looking. I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I'm talking about something, I don't remember what it was. And he turned over and then we made eye contact. And I was like, 'Whoa, what was that?' I almost got a little truly choked up," Amy said (0:51 onwards).

Amy Earnhardt then shared how she and a couple of people had gone to dinner 6-8 months after the first time she met Dale Jr. Recalling how TJ Majors played the role of a wingman and brought Amy over to Earnhardt Jr, she added:

"At one point TJ Majors pulls me over, so I'm just dancing to my own thing. TJ Majors walks me over to Dale's little booth and says, 'Hey, come sit by my friend. It was, 'Hey, my friend wants to hang out with you, which is super weird. But who knows, that's the way they operated back then, its really funny."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Dale Jr.'s JRM driver is set to mark his team's debut in the prestigious Daytona 500, piloting the #40 Travellers Whiskey Chevrolet. Catch the action live on Fox, MRN, and SiriusXM on February 16th at 2:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback