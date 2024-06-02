Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt recently shared a family expedition on her social media handle. The couple, along with their two daughters, went on a quest to find a turtle on the family's day out.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. married Amy Reimann on the 2016 New Year's Eve at Richard Childress’s Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina, after dating for almost five years. They share two adorable daughters. Their first child, Isla Rose Earnhardt, was born on April 30, 2018 and they welcomed their second daughter, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt two years later in October.

Amy Earnhardt shared a glimpse of the family outing on her Instagram story, where one of their daughters can be seen cycling her way through the woods along with her sister walking side by side.

Amy captioned the post:

"On a turtle hunt,"

The IG story of Amy Earnhardt also shared JR Motorsports owner Dale Jr. and his two daughters overlooking a lake from a wooden bridge in search of a turtle.

Amy Reimann was born and raised in Texas. She is an accomplished interior designer and completed her graduation from the University of Kentucky.

Later on, she worked with Wakefield Beasley & Associates, a private architecture and planning firm as a project coordinator. Reimann specializes in a variety of designs including corporate offices, clubhouses, medical offices, retail, showrooms, and high-end residential spaces including her husband's house in North Carolina.

A brief look into Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Reimann's marriage

NASCAR's former 'Most Popular Driver' Dale Jr met Amy in 2009 when he hired her firm to design his home in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

The couple dated for almost five years before Dale Jr. popped the question to Amy on a vacation in Germany. Later, they tied the knot in 2026 on New Year's Eve. They are co-owners of a vodka company called High Rock Vodka, in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Company.

Vera Bradley x Blessings In A Backpack Event With Dale & Amy Earnhardt

Both of them are also philanthropists. The couple launched a Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio. This provides care and support to children with brain and spinal cord injuries. This fund is in partnership with Nationwide and Dale Jr. Foundation.

The Earnhardt couple was also a part of the four-episode reality series Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy in 2018 on the DIY Network.