Amy Earnhardt shares one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s annoying household habits in hilarious reveal

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy has spilled the beans on her husband's exasperating household practice during a hysterical revelation in the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

Junior is the son of the legendary 7x NASCAR Cup Series champion; the 'Intimidator' and just like his dominant father, the son also etched his name in the books of the high-octane motorsport. Throughout his career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has amassed 26 Cup Series wins, 24 Xfinity Series wins and is a two-time Xfinity Series champion as well.

However, as the 2017 season came to an end, so did Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Cup Series career. Still, he kept participating in a few Xfinity Series races to apparently keep his racing mojo alive. The North Carolina native registered his latest run during the previous year. He came home with a P30 finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway and a P5 spot at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Currently, he keeps himself in touch with the sport by opining on the happenings in and around NASCAR. This time, his wife, Amy Earnhardt, made an appearance in the Dale Jr. Download podcast. While talking about their honeymoon trip to Hawaii, Amy uncovered a habit of Dale Earnhardt Jr. that she finds annoying and encounters in her day-to-day life.

"I can't stand having dirty dishes in the sink or like having food sitting out. The closet thing doesn't bother me it's clean stuff and it's not going to create a bug problem, whereas the dishes will," she said (at 7:43).

Amy added:

"I get real annoyed with Dale because...he'll just go and put his plate he's used in the soapy nasty water so now I have to fish it out and that's really annoying."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. slams NASCAR VP's words on Denny Hamlin's controversial win at Richmond

The Stage 2 winner and the leader of the race until lap 398, Martin Truex Jr. was mere miles away from his maiden triumph of the season, when Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson's wreck brought up the final caution of the race, which saw many drivers pitting under the caution.

Among them were the JGR teammates who entered the pits but only Denny Hamlin emerged as the chart-topper, whereas Martin Truex Jr. finished 2nd despite entering as the leader and ended his Toyota Owners 400 run at P4. Moreover, just before the green flag was given at the final restart, the #11 Toyota Camry driver did a jumpstart and won the race moving forward.

However, the fans didn't seem to like the injustice done to Truex Jr., following which they called out NASCAR and Hamlin. While catering to the fans' dismay, NASCAR VP Elton Sawyer replied with his "call would have been different" remark. Sawyer's answer didn't sit well with Dale Earnhardt Jr., who criticized it, saying (via X):

"To come out and say 'I think if it happened on lap 10, we would've called it differently.' That makes me even more angry. Why are you calling the race differently depending upon the laps?"

Junior added:

"The rule in the book, it's black and white," he added. "It's on or off. It's yes and no. It doesn't change at lap 450 or lap 5."

