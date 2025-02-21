Amy Earnhardt shares real feelings on Kendrick Lamar’s Half time Super Bowl show

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently went on a live stream on YouTube and shared her feelings on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

Lamar, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Compton native became the first rapper to headline the event multiple times (previously in 2022). The performance featured guest appearances from artists such as SZA, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson, tennis star Serena Williams, and DJ Mustard.

The show was a massive success as it garnered a viewership of over 133.5 million across various platforms. It also made history as it became the most-watched halftime show, surpassing Michael Jackson’s iconic performance in 1993. The 42-year-old was asked about the producer of the live stream and how they liked the performance. To which she replied (12:35 to 13:06):

"Loved it. So for me, Dale has been listening to that on repeat to be honest. I don't really truly remember the song and it's neither here nor there. I thought the performance was great, I loved watching Serena get out there and dance and she looks really good too by the way and I loved Kendrick's jeans. Dale made a comment about the boot cut jeans cuz he used to rock those."

Amy Earnhardt is the wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. The couple met when Amy Earnhardt, at the time working primarily as an interior designer, was hired by Dale Jr. to redesign his home in Mooresville, North Carolina. The couple turned the professional relationship into a romantic one, which they kept under wraps for several years.

The couple decided to unveil their love to the public during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony in December of 2011. They got married in 2016 and together have two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Earnhardt.

Amy Earnhardt reveals Kendrick Lamar's flared jeans 'were a hit' at their house during Super Bowl weekend

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently shared her enthusiasm for Kendrick Lamar's flared jeans worn during his Super Bowl halftime performance. She posted on her Instagram story a post from Elle magazine highlighting Lamar's fashion choices, which included Nike Air DT Max '96s, a $68,000 Rahaminov brooch, and Celine bootcut jeans.

"These jeans were a hit in our house last night! Am I right @dalejr," she wrote on her IG Story.

Screenshot via Instagram - @mrsamyearnhardt

Beyond her career and family life, Amy Earnhardt is known for her advocacy for healthy living and wellness. The 42-year-old often shares fitness routines and healthy recipes on social media, inspiring others to prioritize their health.

