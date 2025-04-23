Amy Long lauds beau Kasey Kahne's NASCAR return at Rockingham

Amy Long shared a social media post celebrating her partner Kasey Kahne's NASCAR return with the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. The former Cup Series driver competed with the No.33 Chevrolet of Richard Childress Racing, nearly seven years after his retirement.

Kahne and Amy Long began dating in 2020 and have two children, Ana Danielle, born in 2023, and Tanner Lee, from his previous relationship with Samantha Sheets. Amy is a former sports news reporter who maintains an active presence on social media where she shares glimpses of her family.

On Tuesday, Amy shared a series of images on Instagram where she captured behind-the-scenes moments from Kahne's weekend at Rockingham. She captioned the post:

"Lost for words. Incredibly proud of this incredible man."

Kasey Kahne qualified in an impressive fourth place for the race on Saturday, April 19. He was running in the top five when he got caught by a spinning Katherine Legge on lap 52, dropping him a lap behind as a result. Despite the setback, he made his way back into contention before getting collected by another spin about 200 laps later. As the checkered flag fell, Kahne crossed the line in 15th place, before moving up a spot due to Jesse Love's disqualification.

Speaking to the media post-race, Kahne commented on his eventual return to stock car racing.

"It’s been a long time, and as long as I drove these cars, it was really cool to get back in one and feel it (and) do that whole race weekend because it’s just so much different," he said via NASCAR.com.

"The sprint car stuff I’m doing now I love, and things happen quick and the night’s over and you move on to the next one. But this is just a different type of racing, different type of race weekend. I enjoyed it" he added.

Kahne previously earned the checkered flag at Rockingham in a NASCAR Truck Series event in 2012.

Kasey Kahne responds to possible return to NASCAR after Rockingham comeback

After a strong showing in the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham, Kasey Kahne left the door open for a potential return to the NASCAR Cup Series. He discussed the possibility with the media, hinting at his growing relationship with Richard Childress Racing and an eventual opportunity down the line.

"I think that would be pretty cool," Kasey Kahne said. "Just because we [Richard Childress Racing] kind of have a relationship, a partnership started with this group now. So yeah, I could see looking at that down the road," he added (via Motorsport).

Kahne has enjoyed a 15-year career in the NASCAR Cup Series, securing 18 victories and 93 top-five finishes. He was named as one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023. The 45-year old currently competes in the High Limit Sprint Car Series under his own team, Kasey Kahne Racing.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More