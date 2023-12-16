An anxious Shane van Gisbergen elaborates on the “lottery” that is NASCAR Superspeedway racing

In a recent interview, Shane van Gisbergen dwelled on his feelings before making his full-time NASCAR debut next season.

Van Gisbergen created history by becoming the first driver in nearly 60 years to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on his debut. The former Australian Supercars champion will make his return to the United States next season, driving full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.

The 34-year-old will also make his return to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing on a part-time basis. Van Gisbergen is set to compete in seven Cup Series races, out of which two are Superspeedway races, two intermediate tracks, and two road courses.

However, it's the Superspeedway races that have made him anxious and uncertain. Speaking about competing in the Superspeedways, the Kiwi driver said (via Mototsports.com):

"You watch them and it just looks like cars driving around flat-out, but now I've been trying to study it as much as I can."

Shane van Gisbergen acknowledged the strategic complexity of the high-speed tactical competition that is Superspeedway racing. He said:

"Watching that is like a high-speed chess match, but also a lottery I guess. Our first race. I don't really know how to approach it or what to expect. We get a little bit of practice so I can get a feel for the car and the cars around me at that speed, but that style of racing is so far removed from everything I've ever done."

"Superspeedways is probably what I'm most anxious about, or unsure about what's going to happen or how the cars race. That's going to be a tough first one," he added.

Shane van Gisbergen discusses meeting AJ Allmendinger

The Kiwi driver also shared insights into his interactions with veteran driver AJ Allmendinger, his future teammate at Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Allmendinger is set to return to Xfinity Series next season, where he will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing. Speaking about working with a NASCAR veteran, Van Gisbergen highlighted the potential for learning from Allmendinger, and said (via Mototsports.com):

"I haven't met him properly yet, but hopefully he's open with it and open to giving me advice. He's obviously a super strong benchmark as a team mate to compare myself against. I'm excited."

"We're in some good equipment. Getting out to Kaulig yesterday and meeting everyone there and seeing all the Chevys lined up, it was pretty impressive. I'm excited to drive them and learn off him and try and push each other to the front," he added.

As Shane van Gisbergen gears up for the upcoming season, it remains to be seen if the 34-year-old can capitalize on his upward career trajectory.