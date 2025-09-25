“An unbelievable day”: Chris Rice pens down his thoughts after major Kaulig Racing promotion

Chris Rice, a prominent NASCAR figure, penned his thoughts on his recent promotion to CEO of Kaulig Racing. He said that ever since he started working on cars, his dream had been to run a NASCAR team, and it was now a reality.On 25 September 2025, it was made known that Kaulig Racing had elevated Chris Rice to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Since the beginning in 2016, Rice has not only been there for Kaulig but also been the president of the team, and with his two tenures, he has really shaped the organization into a formidable NASCAR team that competes well in both Xfinity and Cup Series. He has over 40 years of experience in the motorsports industry, starting from working on pit road and covering a variety of leadership positions.Chris Rice penned on X:&quot;It’s an unbelievable day! From the day I started working on race cars as a young boy it’s always been a dream of mine to run a race team with so many wonderful people and a Team Owner like @MattKaulig Thank you, the work continues!!&quot;With Chris Rice at the helm, Kaulig Racing has grown massively to the point of a full-time 2022 Cup Series debut and the signing of a historic collaboration with RAM Trucks to be their lead factory team in the next NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Next season, the team will have a big canvas as they intend to get on the track with five trucks, meaning a huge expansion for Kaulig Racing.Matt Kaulig on Chris Rice landing major promotion at Kaulig RacingStarting his NASCAR career on pit road, Chris Rice has decades of experience and has played key roles across different teams in the sport. Kaulig Racing's founder and owner, Matt Kaulig, praised Rice for his leadership, dedication, and passion, calling him a partner, leader, and friend who shaped the team’s culture and success.&quot;Chris Rice is the real deal,&quot; Matt Kaulig said in a statement.&quot;Chris was with me from the very beginning, helping build Kaulig Racing from the ground up, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the culture and success of our team. I'm proud to call him a partner, a leader, and a friend,&quot; he further added.Under Rice's leadership, Kaulig Racing grew from a one-car Xfinity team into a competitive organization with two full-time Cup Series cars driven by Ty Dillon and A. J. Allmendinger, along with several Xfinity entries. The team has earned two Cup Series wins since going full-time in 2022 and showed strong performances in the 2025 season, including multiple top-10 finishes and a pole position at Bristol. As CEO, Rice will now oversee all facets of Kaulig Racing's operations, including business and competition, guiding the team through its upcoming growth.