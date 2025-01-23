Andres Perez de Lara pinpoints "big challenge" as he joins Spire Motorsports for 2025 Truck Series

2024 ARCA Menards Series champion Andres Perez de Lara will race for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season. The Mexico City native debuted in the series last year with the team and will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado, with experienced crew chief Chad Walter.

Perez de Lara is the first foreign-born driver to win the ARCA championship and will start the season with Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona on February 14. He will join teammate Rajah Caruth in the No. 71 truck.

"It’s such a great opportunity for me and one that I have been working extra hard to get. It’s awesome to work with a team like Spire, and what that means for me as a driver having so many experienced and very accomplished people working with me to make the most of this opportunity," said Andres Perez de Lara [via spire-motorsports.com].

"I think I’m looking forward to the competition more than anything, I’m ready to step up my game and ready to work on getting the most out of every race. Daytona can’t come soon enough. All the new tracks I’ll be racing will be another big challenge. I am really looking forward to it," he added.

Sponsors like Telcel, Infinitum, and Claro will back the No. 77 truck.

Andres Perez de Lara raced at the 2024 Toyota 200 at the 1.25-mile (2.01 km) World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, with Spire and finished ninth. He made another start at the championship race in Phoenix and ended in 31st position.

The 19-year-old collected 10 top-five finishes and 17 top-10s in the 2024 edition of the ARCA Menards Series.

"He can be that next one" - Chad Walter on Andres Perez de Lara

Rajah Caruth speaks with crew chief Chad Walter at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 - Source: Getty

Chad Walter, who worked with Rajah Caruth, will move to Andres Perez de Lara's No.77 team at Spire Motors. Walter has previously at Hendrick Motorsports and with Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson in the Xfinity Series. He has also helped with two Daytona 500 wins at Michael Waltrip Racing.

"I’ve always enjoyed the opportunity to help mold drivers into the future stars of NASCAR. Andres has proven that he can be that next ‘one’. We’ve taken the time to assemble a great race team to surround him. Our goal is always to be competitive, maximize our weekends, and race the right way with our competitors. I’m grateful to our leadership team for having the confidence in me to lead Andres and the 77 team in 2025," said Walter.

Spire Motorsports, co-owned by Jeff Dickerson, will field four full-time cars in the Truck Series this season.

