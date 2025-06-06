Anheuser-Busch and UFC CEO Dana White’s business brainchild forge a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) has earned a new sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch and UFC CEO Dana White's newly announced Phorm Energy. The energy drink company has signed a multi-year deal as a primary sponsor for William Byron's No.24 Chevrolet and branding for the pit crew attire of Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman's teams.

Ad

Last month, 1st Phorm, a St. Louis-based sports nutrition company, joined hands with Dana White and another Louisiana-rooted brewer, Anheuser-Busch, to launch a brand new energy drink. Featuring natural flavours and caffeine from green tea, Phorm Energy has already taken a big step by signing with 14-time Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, effective immediately through 2027.

The deal includes primary sponsorship for the No.24 Chevrolet in two races of the 2026 season and four events in 2027. In addition, Phorn Energy will serve as year-long associate sponsors for HMS' N0.5, No.24, and No.48 teams and support the team's newly built 35,000-square-foot athletic center in Concord, North Carolina.

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, June 5, Jeff Gordon, Vice-President of Hendrick Motorsports, addressed the collaboration and said:

"It’s an amazing opportunity to work with a powerhouse like Anheuser-Busch, as they launch Phorm Energy and build something new. As a brand grounded in shared values of dedication and hard work, we’re proud that the No. 24 team and our incredible athletes get to be part of their community."

Ad

"We’re making a major investment in our facilities to support our teammates with the best possible resources, and it’s exciting to have Phorm Energy involved from day one. We look forward to collaborating on a distinctive and authentic program.”

William Byron began the season with a Daytona 500 win, and currently leads the Driver's standings with Kyle Larson closely trailing him by a 48-point deficit. Notably, Chase Elliott, who ranks fifth, remains the only HMS driver not part of the sponsorship deal. Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch is another NASCAR driver who recently signed with Phorm Energy as their brand ambassador.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson overtakes Chase Elliott in merchandise sales

Kyle Larson has passed his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, as the top-selling driver in merchandise sales for the 2025 season so far. Larson's feat comes amid Elliott's reign as the sport's Most Popular Driver awardee for seven consecutive years.

Sports Business Journal reporter Adam Stern shared the news in an X post, writing:

Ad

“@KyleLarsonRacin (Kyle Larson) is the leading @NASCAR driver in merchandise sales halfway through the 2025 regular season. @ChaseElliott (Chase Elliott) has been No. 1 in recent prior years.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson's rise in popularity is largely attributed to his recent attempt at the Indy-Charlotte 'Double'. Moreover, the California native has twice attempted a three-race sweep across all three NASCAR Series, but fell short of the feat by a single race each time.

Nonetheless, he has secured two Cup Series wins this year, while Chase Elliott has gone winless so far. Another driver suffering a winless streak is Kyle Busch, who stands third in the top-15 merchandise sales.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.