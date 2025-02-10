“Another best dressed award?”: NASCAR greats Richard Petty and Dale Inman flaunt custom jackets for Hall of Fame event

Former NASCAR mates Richard Petty and Dale Inman came together to attend the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony on February 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina. As Petty and Inman, NASCAR Hall of Fame regulars, geared up for the grand event, Petty shared a series of photos on his social media account, showing their customized suits for the occasion.

Petty took to his official Instagram account on Sunday to share four photos, flaunting their outfits. The former Cup Series driver wore a smokey blue jacket, with a white shirt inside and black pants. While Inman donned a Windspray-colored coat with black inner and pants.

Petty's jacket had a customized 43 sign all over the inside with "Individually tailored for The King" written on it. Meanwhile, Inman's coat had "Dale Inman" written on it.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Richard Petty captioned the post:

"Another night, another Hall of Fame. Another best dressed award?"

Here's the post by Richard Petty:

Richard Petty and Dale Inman are former NASCAR teammates and colleagues. Inman is famous for being Petty's crew chief at Petty Enterprises. The duo worked together for three decades and won 188 races and seven Cup Series championships together in 1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, and 1979.

After leaving Petty Enterprises, Inman moved to Hagan Racing to crew chief Terry Labonte in 1984. Statistically, Dale Inman is the most successful and the 'best' crew chief in NASCAR. He is also regarded as the greatest crew chief of all time in the history of the sport.

Richard Petty shared his experience of racing at Bowman Gray amid NASCAR's return

For the first time in 54 years, NASCAR returned to the Bowman Gray Stadium for the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. Before the event, the sport hosted its last race at the venue back in 1971, the time when Richard Petty was at the top of his game.

Former NASCAR drivers Richard Petty shows off custom vest with his son Kyle Petty - Source: Imagn

In a recent interview published on January 28, Petty, who is also known as "The King" recalled his racing days at the "Madhouse" and said (as quoted by abc45.com):

“You never know what’s going to happen [at Bowman Gray] because everything’s so tight,” Petty said. "Nobody really dominated. When you went, these four or five were going to win the race, but which of them you don’t know. That’s what kept people coming back,” Petty said.

“The racecars back then would get beat up pretty bad,” said Petty. “You’d go to Bowman Gray and a lot of the cars would already have bent fenders. You’d get ready for Charlotte or Daytona and you’d have to beat the fenders out,” he added.

Richard Petty, who is currently the ambassador of Jimmie Johnson's co-owned team, Legacy Motor Club, won four races at the Bowman Gray Stadium, including his 100th Cup Series victory.

Chase Elliott claimed the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at the Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.

