“Another chance to roll the dice”: Denny Hamlin on importance of achieving NASCAR playoff feat

By John Breeden
Published Aug 28, 2025 02:51 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

Making his 19th playoff appearance, Denny Hamlin is set to once again chase an elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2025. Heading into the opening playoff race at Darlington, the driver of the #11 said it's just another opportunity to claim what's eluded him throughout his storied NASCAR career.

Ad

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has made more playoff appearances than any driver in Cup Series history. When asked what feels different ahead of this year's playoff run, the 44-year-old said it feels the same as any season. While Hamlin feels his team is stronger than ever, he believes advancing or not advancing in the playoffs boils down to the smallest things.

Here's what Denny Hamlin told racing insider Peter Stratta ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener:

Ad
Trending
"I think it's just another chance to roll the dice. That's it. I don't feel any better or any worse than what I have last year or the year before that or the year before that. They're all very, very similar. I feel as though our team is as strong as it's ever been, but we've seen in the short sample size, it's just a matter of whether you get unlucky at times, you catch a caution at the right time or not. Do you stub your toe on pit road? Those are the small things that decide whether you move on in the playoffs or not." (0:42 onwards)
Ad
Ad

Denny Hamlin has four victories in 2025, tied for a series-high with Shane Van Gisbergen. He picked up wins at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover, respectively. Hamlin has totaled 11 top-five finishes and posted an average finish of 13.8 in 25 starts. With 29 playoff points, Hamlin will start the postseason third in the standings, 23 points above the first playoff cut line.

Denny Hamlin reveals where he'd like to earn 60th NASCAR Cup win

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn

With 58 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin is on the brink of reaching a milestone 60th career victory. If it were up to him, there's one place the co-owner of 23XI Racing would like to reach that feat.

Ad

When asked what his "dream track" would be to win his 60th career race, Hamlin said he'd love to get it done at the Martinsville Speedway. A native of Chesterfield, Virginia, Hamlin said it would be nice to get it at the track that he's had a ton of success at and one that means a lot to his racing roots.

"I'd love for it to happen at Martinsville, truthfully. I think that would be a really big one for me just being a short track that I felt so strong at for so many years, and ultimately that meant a lot to my short track upbringing," Denny Hamlin said. (1:20 onwards)
Ad

Denny Hamlin is in his 21st full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's spent every season behind the wheel of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing machine, and later became co-owner of 23XI Racing with basketball icon Michael Jordan in 2021.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications