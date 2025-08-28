“Another chance to roll the dice”: Denny Hamlin on importance of achieving NASCAR playoff feat

Making his 19th playoff appearance, Denny Hamlin is set to once again chase an elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2025. Heading into the opening playoff race at Darlington, the driver of the #11 said it's just another opportunity to claim what's eluded him throughout his storied NASCAR career.The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has made more playoff appearances than any driver in Cup Series history. When asked what feels different ahead of this year's playoff run, the 44-year-old said it feels the same as any season. While Hamlin feels his team is stronger than ever, he believes advancing or not advancing in the playoffs boils down to the smallest things.Here's what Denny Hamlin told racing insider Peter Stratta ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener:&quot;I think it's just another chance to roll the dice. That's it. I don't feel any better or any worse than what I have last year or the year before that or the year before that. They're all very, very similar. I feel as though our team is as strong as it's ever been, but we've seen in the short sample size, it's just a matter of whether you get unlucky at times, you catch a caution at the right time or not. Do you stub your toe on pit road? Those are the small things that decide whether you move on in the playoffs or not.&quot; (0:42 onwards)Denny Hamlin has four victories in 2025, tied for a series-high with Shane Van Gisbergen. He picked up wins at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover, respectively. Hamlin has totaled 11 top-five finishes and posted an average finish of 13.8 in 25 starts. With 29 playoff points, Hamlin will start the postseason third in the standings, 23 points above the first playoff cut line.Denny Hamlin reveals where he'd like to earn 60th NASCAR Cup winNASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: ImagnWith 58 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin is on the brink of reaching a milestone 60th career victory. If it were up to him, there's one place the co-owner of 23XI Racing would like to reach that feat.When asked what his &quot;dream track&quot; would be to win his 60th career race, Hamlin said he'd love to get it done at the Martinsville Speedway. A native of Chesterfield, Virginia, Hamlin said it would be nice to get it at the track that he's had a ton of success at and one that means a lot to his racing roots.&quot;I'd love for it to happen at Martinsville, truthfully. I think that would be a really big one for me just being a short track that I felt so strong at for so many years, and ultimately that meant a lot to my short track upbringing,&quot; Denny Hamlin said. (1:20 onwards)Denny Hamlin is in his 21st full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's spent every season behind the wheel of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing machine, and later became co-owner of 23XI Racing with basketball icon Michael Jordan in 2021.