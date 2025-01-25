“Another racer in the family”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares adorable video of daughter Lennix’s ‘first laps at Millbridge’

Samantha Busch, a social media influencer and the wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable video taken at the Millbridge Motor Speedway. The video captured the Busch family having a special evening with Lennix Key Busch, Kyle and Samantha's 2-year-old daughter, as she ran her first laps on the famous dirt track.

Kyle and Samantha were seen proudly cheering for their youngest child. The Instagram caption hinted at a possible racing career for Lennix, reading:

“Lenni’s first laps at Millbridge. Looks like we might have another racer in the family! 🏁💗”

What followed was a delightful little interview between the Busch siblings as Brexton asked Lennix about her time on the track. "Lennix Busch, how was your first day at Milbridge?" to which the 2-year-old responded by saying, "Good, Anyway, good, my hand freezing outside."

"Did mommy like it," Brexton followed up and asked whether she enjoyed the ride and would be willing to do it again to which she promptly agreed. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Lennix accidentally ran over Brexton’s Burromax bike; an electric mini bike he won at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout.

Brexton asked his sister about nearly hitting him during her laps and jokingly questioned why she ran over his prized bike. While Lennix seemed unsure of how to respond, Samantha helped her by explaining what she did while she was parking up in the end.

“What did you do to Bubba’s Burromax, when you tried to park?” Samantha asked Lennix. However, Brexton answered the question for her saying, “She hit my Burromax, Lenni Why did you hit my Burromax?… Well, that’s not very nice.”

Kyle Busch's wife shared the 2025 pop-up schedule for her clothing store

Kyle Busch, who also goes by the name Rowdy, had a season to forget in 2024 for Richard Childress Racing as he sat all the way down in P20 in the final drivers' standings. He would definitely like to change that and get back to winning ways in 2025. However, he isn't the only one preparing for the upcoming season.

Known for her online clothing brand, Shop Samantha Busch, she recently shared her 2025 pop-up schedule with fans on Instagram. Samantha revealed plans to bring her trendy, racing-inspired clothing line to select NASCAR race weekends in 2025. She expressed her excitement about meeting fans at these events as she will continue to follow and support Kyle throughout the season and encouraged them to attend the pop-ups.

"Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I'm so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend! Save this post so you don't miss your chance to attend a meet and greet at your favorite track with me!!" she shared via an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Samantha also restocked popular items in her store and launched new designs, keeping her fans engaged as the racing season approaches.

