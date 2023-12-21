Anthony Alfredo to race in Daytona 2024 with Beard Motorsports’ number 62 car

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo will compete in select races for Beard Motorsports during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Beard Motorsports announced that they will field its #62 Chevrolet in four events in the 2024 season, starting with the season-opening Daytona 500.

Anthony Alfredo will look to make his second start in the iconic Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18. His schedule will also include the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Beard Motorsports competes part-time in NASCAR Cup Series and has taken part in 26 Cup races since the 2017 season. Veteran Brendan Gaughan started the first 17 races for the team, registering four top-10 finishes.

Now, the team will return for its eighth season of Cup Series in 2024 with an aim to leave their impact in the limited starts. In a statement, the executive vice president of Beard Motorsports, Amie Beard, said:

“The 2024 season marks our eighth year competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"It’s surreal to even be referencing year number eight. This race team is a passion project for all of us. My dad loved the sport, and it’s a passion that we now share as a family. It’s what drives this team.”

Apart from the Daytona 500 and spring event at Talladega, the #62 team will also compete in the summer race at Daytona and the fall race at Talladega. The team has yet to announce the drivers for these races.

Anthony Alfredo is thankful for the opportunity to race in the Cup Series

The 24-year-old driver has competed in NASCAR’s all-three national series. He has 38 Cup starts in Cup Series, and his career best finish of tenth place came at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

Talking about the opportunity, Anthony Alfredo said (via a team release):

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity. Every driver that runs stock cars wants to race in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Daytona 500. I’ve been blessed to race at this level against drivers that are childhood heroes of mine.

"This opportunity with the Beard family is very exciting. They have always fielded great cars in these superspeedway races, so I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of their No. 62 Chevrolet.”

Darren Shaw will return to pair with the #62 Beard Motorsports team as a crew chief in the upcoming 2024 season.