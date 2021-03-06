NFL RB Antonio Williams brings it at Las Vegas NASCAR race 

Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams brought it in Week 17 of the NFL season, rushing for 63 yards and two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. He brought it again Friday night in a different sport, delivering a stirring command prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Antonio Williams is one of three professional athletes giving the command to fire engines for NASCAR's three races at Las Vegas this weekend, and by all accounts he was on his game Friday night.

Antonio Williams drops the command and gets the engines fired at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Antonio Williams brings NFL to NASCAR in Las Vegas

Antonio Williams, a North Carolina native, spent most of the 2020 NFL season on Buffalo's practice squad, but was called up in Week 17 and led the Bills to a 56-26 win over the Dolphins. Williams also played in Buffalo's win over Baltimore in the playoffs.

Antonio Williams is also involved in NASCAR. A lifelong fan, he is close friends and advisor for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. and a member of Graf's SS-Green Light Racing.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway selected three professional athletes to deliver the command this weekend. Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles will give the command for the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Antonio Williams and Ingles will be followed by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400.

Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr will deliver the most famous words in motorsports prior to the start of the Pennzoil 400.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday, while the Cup race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.