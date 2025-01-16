“ANYTHING helps” Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna urges fans to support her orphaned younger cousins for ‘brighter future’

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio took to her social media earlier this week to share her plea to her followers to support her family memebers who are dealing with a tragic situation.

The driver's wife posted a picture of her cousins - Dominic Jr. and Raylin, with their parents, Dominic and Kelly, both of whom passed away last year - adding a link to the Tulio Fund at the D'Angelo Foundation, which provides support to families suffering from difficult circumstances by collecting donations, sharing their stories, and planning benefits. She also added the caption:

"Please help support my younger cousins as they navigate through life without both of their parents. Help us support them during this time for their short term- long term needs that will help guide them to a brighter future. ANYTHING helps"

Gianna Tulio's instagram story featuring donation link and picture of her relatives - Image via Instagram/@giannatulio

On December 12, 2024, Gianna married driver Ryan Blaney, one year after they got engaged. The two have been together for more than four years, and got married at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

Blaney just completed his ninth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his seventh with Team Penske. At the end of the 2024 season, he finished second in the standings, five points behind teammate Joey Logano.

Ryan Blaney secured his first Cup Series championship in 2023 after he won three races, along with scoring seven top fives and 17 top 10s. Throughout his career in the Cup Series, Blaney has achieved a total of 13 wins, 80 top fives, and 148 top 10s.

Ryan Blaney described his feelings when he first saw Gianna Tulio walk down the aisle

During an appearance on the Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media Podcast 'Dale Jr. Download', Ryan Blaney opened up about how he got emotional when he saw his partner, Gianna, walk down the aisle at their wedding.

Speaking with Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt on their podcast, Blaney said:

"I think my favorite part, I never felt that way internally before when I first saw Gianna as she's walking up the aisle. Because we had breakfast together, but I didn't see her, I didn't have a first look. We didn't want that. I want to see you for the very first time when we see each other for the first time on the aisle. I will never forget that feeling. I got really emotional. I started kind of laughing because that was the only way I was going to keep tears back." [53:30]

Ryan Blaney will race be seen driving the #12 Ford when the NASCAR season begins with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2nd.

