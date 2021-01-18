Taylor Gray takes selfies to a whole new level in ARCA test

Taylor Gray is on the hot seat after having recorded himself while driving around the superspeedway during a test session.

Way back in 2012, Brad Keselowski drew the ire of NASCAR officials when he started tweeting from inside his car during a lengthy race delay. While he instantaneously became an internet darling, NASCAR slapped him with a $25,000 fine.

But there is one thing that is very different from what ‘Bad Brad’ did and what ARCA Menards Series driver Taylor Gray did at Daytona International Speedway. Keselowski used his phone while his car was standing still. Taylor Gray recorded himself while driving.

Taylor Gray is 15-year-old who thought it might be cool to hit record while driving at high speeds. A regular person who tries that on a highway at, say, 65 and gets caught faces some hefty fines and possible license suspension.

You can expect Gray to get slapped down big time by the racing body for pointing his phone at the track and turning it around at himself.

What does the rulebook state?

"Except as provided below, vehicles and drivers will not be permitted to carry onboard computers, automated electronic recording devices, electronically actuated devices, smartphones/cell phones, watches, micro-processors, recording devices, filming devices, electronic digital memory chips, traction control devices, digital readout gauges and the like, even if inoperable or incomplete."

Taylor Gray is the son of Camping World Truck Series driver Tanner and grandson of David Gilliland Racing’s co-owner Johnny Gray. The elder Gray is a former NHRA racer and has been around motorsports for more than forty years.

According to Dragzine, “Gray’s late sister, Terry Chandler and her husband, Doug, remained involved in NHRA nitro racing after his departure by financially backing the DSR teams of Jack Beckman and Tommy Johnson, Jr. before the program culminated at the close of the 2020 season.” Johnny Gray is a successful businessman in the oil business.

“I have been a part of DGR for the past two years with my grandsons, Tanner and Taylor Gray, and I’m impressed with the growth and progress the team has made in such a short amount of time,” said Johnny Gray. “Being able to invest in a growing organization is a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of helping the drivers reach their full potential.”

Taylor Gray should have known better

With such a racing heritage, one would think he would be well versed with the rules. Some might look at it as a kid being a kid. But putting his own life in jeopardy, and possibly others, is something NASCAR frowns upon.

He was called to the ARCA trailer right after parking his car.

ARCA officials did not disclose what actions will be taken at this point but expect fines and possible suspension to be announced sometime this week.